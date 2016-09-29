South Carolina County Selects Airbus DS Communications to Provide 9-1-1 Solution and Network

State's Most Populated County Receives Latest Technology, Expertise and Guidance to Better Serve Residents

(firmenpresse) - TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- South Carolina's Greenville County Office of E-9-1-1, an Airbus DS Communications customer for nearly 10 years, recently upgraded its 9-1-1 call taking system to the VESTA® 9-1-1 solution adding greater flexibility and reliability to the county's public safety communications network. Airbus DS Communications is an entity of Airbus Defense and Space.

Greenville, the state's most populous county, has nine public safety answering points (PSAPs), including seven primary sites, one secondary site and one hot-site, which serves as a backup center to accommodate additional call takers as needed. In total, Greenville County has 52 call taking positions to answer 9-1-1 calls from more than 480,000 residents.

"We are pleased to work directly with Airbus DS Communications to deliver a new call handling solution to Greenville County that is redundant and geodiverse," said Rick Blackwell, Greenville County E9-1-1 Director. "From start to finish, we received not only the latest technology to better serve our residents, but also the expertise and guidance needed to ensure we can continue providing dependable and critical support to serve our friends, family and neighbors."

Airbus DS Communications created the new network infrastructure needed for the VESTA 9-1-1 system which is an IP-based call delivery solution. For Greenville County, the transition to the new solution was seamless with minimal calltaker training needed.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to be the service provider to Greenville County," said Bob Freinberg, CEO of Airbus DS Communications. "The public safety industry is changing rapidly and forward-thinking agencies like the Greenville County Office of E-9-1-1 are looking for smarter ways to keep their communities safe which includes new ways to get more out of budgets and deploy new capabilities more easily."

The new VESTA 9-1-1 solution has increased calltakers' efficiency with its speed dialing functions, its ability to easily pull location coordinates for a call, and its flexibility that enables calltakers to log-in at any console, which speeds response when a crisis arises.

For more information on Airbus DS Communications and its portfolio of public safety solutions, visit .

Airbus Defense and Space, a division of Airbus Group, is Europe's number one defense and space enterprise and the second largest space business worldwide. Its activities include space, military aircraft and related systems and services. It employs more than 38,000 people and in 2015 generated revenues of over 13 billion Euros.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc., an Airbus Defense and Space, Inc. company, is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe.

