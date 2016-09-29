Powered by Greentube Pro, Foxwoods Social Casino Numbers Surge After Just 5 Months

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- G2E -- With just five months passed since the April 27 launch of their social casino, and , today revealed that the Foxwoods social platform has already generated impressive preliminary numbers. Foxwoods' platform, FoxwoodsONLINE, is powered by , Greentube's private-label social casino marketing platform.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is the largest resort casino in North America. Greentube -- a subsidiary of the Novomatic Group -- is a leading developer and provider of iGaming solutions for the Internet, mobile devices and iTV.

Five months following its launch, FoxwoodsONLINE has already outperformed initial expectations by posting the following positive results.

Within five months, profits for the Greentube Pro-powered social casino exceeded the previous platform's performance. Prior to Greentube Pro, attaining comparable revenue numbers took three years of trial and error. This early success was attained without having yet launched the full and vast library of Novomatic games.

Additionally, FoxwoodsONLINE reported that Labor Day Weekend this year was their most profitable three-day weekend in the online casino's history.

Early success was attained without the support of a massive marketing effort. At this time, only one-tenth of the previous platform's marketing budget has been spent.

Prior to introducing the new platform with Greentube Pro, only ten percent of players accessed the Foxwoods Resort Casino social platform via a mobile device. After just five months Greentube Pro established a 50/50 balance between mobile and land-based computers. The relaunched Foxwoods mobile casino operates on one seamless platform that offers the same virtual experience and rewards. Players can log in and double down wherever they have a broadband connection.

"We were confident that a purpose-built platform was the key to a successful social casino," said Gabriel Cianchetto, president for North American market development. "Our team at Blue Bat Games, under the direction of Kenny Huang, created a true state-of-the-art platform."

Foxwoods looked to Greentube to design and launch a platform that engages with players across all platforms and devices. The relaunched social casino is the result of intense redesign, reengineering and improvements by , a subsidiary of Greentube.

"We looked to Greentube to create a formidable social casino that would serve as an industry standard," said Seth Young, Director of Online Gaming for Foxwoods Resort Casino." We worked hard to make this a reality and we are pleased that our social casino is generating significant revenue right out of the gate."

is a leading developer and provider of iGaming solutions for the Internet, mobile devices and iTV, specializing in the development of 3D downloadable games, casino, poker, bingo and games of skill. Founded in 1998, Greentube is a wholly-owned subsidiary of , one of the biggest producers and operators of gaming technologies and one of the largest integrated gaming companies in the world.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is the premier resort destination in the Northeast. As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods offers a vast array of gaming in six casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels, restaurants from gourmet to quick service, world-renowned spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, and exclusive retailers. Perfect for both recreation and business, Foxwoods provides modern and versatile convention and meeting space to infuse new life into any meeting or event. Foxwoods Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a comprehensive look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit .

Kevin Mercuri



212-901-6914

PressRelease by

Greentube

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 15:26

Language: English

News-ID 497937

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Greentube

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease