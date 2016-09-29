ISO Travel Solutions at ITB Asia 2016 in Singapore

(PresseBox) - ISO Travel Solutions, the IT expert for tourism solutions, will present its latest developments for the tour operator business during ITB Asia ? the leading travel trade show and convention for the Asian Travel at Market Marina Bay Sands, Stand B16 ? from 19 to 21 October.

ITB Asia is the premier meeting place for the travel trade industry as well as a forum for establishing high-quality customer contacts and conducting businesses. From 19 to 21 October, ISO will show the newest versions of its successful solutions Pacific, Internet Booking Engine, and Emerald as well as its mobile solutions:

The web-based tour operator system Pacific offers new modules for niche providers and has special features for holiday homes, bus tours, groups or offers. Moreover, Pacific can now be integrated with the Peakwork Player Hub.

Besides Pacific, ISO will also show its Internet Booking Engine (IBE) in several variants for Dynamic Packaging, airlines, cruise businesses and others.

The mobile solutions by ISO offer an integral way of maintaining and intensifying customer relationships. In live demonstrations, ISO will show how its apps help tourism companies stay in touch with their clients for the entire customer journey.

To maintain the relationship even after the end of the trip and to turn first-time customers into repeat booker, ISO offers Emerald, a CRM specifically for tourism needs. With Emerald, tour operators can provide their customers with precise information and customized offers along the entire customer lifecycle.



The ISO Travel Solutions GmbH is specialized in the development, sales and support of tourism software solutions for the international markets. The know-how thus derived is also available within the scope of our consulting services. The company covers the entire range of tourism by offering self-developed products for tour operators, destination agencies and travel agents and other suppliers as well as for airlines. Our solutions are being used by well-known companies all over the world.



ISO has been active in the market since 1979 and has since become an international IT service provider. Targeting specific markets has resulted in several powerful and innovative companies under the umbrella of the ISO-Gruppe. Besides ISO Travel Solutions, the ISO-Gruppe today includes ISO Software Systems (specialized in software engineering and IT consulting), ISO Professional Services (a specialist for SAP and infrastructure services), and ISO Recruiting Consultants (a provider of IT personnel services).

The ISO-Gruppe is a TOP 100 company. This award underscores the remarkably innovative capacity and exceptional inventive success of medium-sized enterprises in Germany.

A total of 400 permanent employees work at several sites throughout Germany as well as in associate companies in Austria, Poland, Canada and the UAE. The companies ISO Software Systeme, ISO Travel Solutions and ISO Professional Services of the ISO-Gruppe, with their respective offices in Nuremberg, Munich and Offenbach, are certified to the requirements of the quality management system in accordance with DIN EN ISO 9001:2008.

For further information, please visit www.isotravel.com.





