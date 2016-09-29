Residence Inn Mont Tremblant Offers up to 30% Off This Winter

Guests Receive up to 30% Off Their Next Stay at the Newly Transformed Mont Tremblant Resort

(firmenpresse) - MONT-TREMBLANT, QC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Unveiling an extensive renovation of its accommodations, in the heart of one of Quebec's most vibrant locations, the Residence Inn Mont Tremblant Manoir Labelle invites travelers to save this upcoming season with an exclusive Winter Promotion. Guests who reserve now for the upcoming season can save up to 30% off with this limited-time Mont Tremblant while uncovering the best of the region during the lively winter months.

Completed in June 2016, the hotel's room renovations invite guests to unwind in contemporary style, with new appointments and amenities designed to evoke the beautiful surroundings of the property's prime setting. Warm fireplaces, and custom wood furnishings create a cozy atmosphere, accented by sleek modern beds and sofas, vibrant flat-panel televisions, and stylish lighting. Residence-inspired and welcoming, each accommodation seamlessly blends form and function to create the perfect refuge in the heart of Quebec's ski resort country.

Guests aiming to explore everything that Mont Tremblant has to offer are invited to take advantage of the hotel's exclusive new Winter Promotion, which offers better discounts the longer you stay. Travelers staying two nights receive 15% off, guests staying three nights receive 25% off, and visitors staying four nights receive 30% off. Available only for a limited time, this new promotion gets guests more for less throughout the upcoming winter season.

Steps from Mont-Tremblant's ski slopes and restaurants, with contemporary meeting space, free shuttle service to Casino Mont Tremblant, and a prime setting near local boutiques and shops, the Residence Inn Mont Tremblant Manoir Labelle makes for the perfect haven for winter adventurers. Its central setting, renovated rooms and exclusive low rates make it an attractive option for anyone planning their next Canadian ski trip.

For more information or to make your Mont Tremblant reservations, visit the , or call +1-819-681-4000.

A destination built for comfort and style, the Residence Inn Mont-Tremblant Manoir Labelle offers spacious resort suites with superb amenities and a great location in the heart of Mont-Tremblant, Quebec's vibrant pedestrian village. Whether visiting for an extended stay or a family vacation, guests feel right at home in the hotel's elegantly appointed suites, with full kitchens and a separate living area. All suites offer complimentary Wi-Fi, and some also feature a fireplace. And with the hotel's prime location steps from the ski slopes, beaches, boutiques, and golf courses of Mont-Tremblant, travelers find the property perfectly suited for extended stays or vacations any time of year. Start your day with a free buffet breakfast, or a visit to the fitness center. After spending time on the slopes or the golf course, treat yourself to a massage at the resort spa. The hotel also offers versatile event space for business and social gatherings.

