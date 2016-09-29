Agreement Between HCi Viocare and Carilex for the Development and Commercialization of a Genuinely Smart Mattress, Brings a Revolution in Hospital Care

(firmenpresse) - GLASGOW, SCOTLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- (OTCQB: VICA), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a licensing agreement with a leading medical mattresses manufacturer with global presence. The two companies combined forces in setting a common goal to , incorporating the groundbreaking into a and delivering to the hospitals a series of truly smart mattresses.

Even the most modern hospitals in the world face significant weaknesses in the effective treatment of bedridden patients, as there is no automated alert and monitoring system for caregivers. Furthermore, some modern mattresses present limited automation in individual functions, in contrast to the solution, which is holistic.

With 25 years of experience, builds on expertise, extending their lead over competition by developing state-of-the-art technology on anti-decubitus mattresses. invests highly in innovation and has always worked tirelessly with medical institutions worldwide to gain critical insight into the needs of patients and clinicians. Having the full-control of in-house manufacturing, provides unparalleled products in wound care management in the form of a comprehensive product line proven in the prevention and treatment of pressure sores and wounds.

proprietary technology is a pressure and shear sensor system, a ground breaking technology with many different applications in the health, sports and everyday life sectors. uses a multitude of micro sensors to measure pressure and shear forces, providing real time and on demand information, wirelessly, to any smart device. The different configurations of in a mattress can extend to numerous usages and benefits, making it ideal for optimizing the care provided to immobilized patients.

and stated: "We are truly excited for our cooperation with Carilex Medical. We deeply appreciate their innovative and, at the same time, human-centric and qualitative profile. The medical mattress is one of the most interesting applications of Flexisense, as it will fill a big gap in the market, providing real solutions to the hospitals and dramatically improving the patients' quality of life."

, stated, "With HCi Viocare, we share the same vision of bringing innovation into everyday life. Our goal is to create a new product line of smart mattresses, empowered by Flexisense that will revolutionize the standard of patient care."

HCi Viocare (OTCQB: VICA), has a dual, complementary business model of 1) creating the first cross-border independent chain of Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) and Diabetic Foot clinics in Europe and the Middle East and 2) developing a wide portfolio of proprietary hardware solutions with first in line the Flexisense sensor system, aiming to empower the user by providing on demand information in the fields of Digital Health, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Diabetes, Assistive Devices, Sports and Wellbeing, and licensing to established industry participants. HCi Viocare is listed on the OTC Markets in the USA, has its executive office in Athens, Greece and R&D center in Glasgow, UK.

Please visit:

