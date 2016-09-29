Residence Inn West Orange Reveals Bachelorette, Girls Getaway Package

West Orange Hotel Offers Two-Bedroom Suite for Six, Champagne, Breakfast and Salon Gift Card

(firmenpresse) - WEST ORANGE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- An exclusive new celebratory package from Residence Inn West Orange invites ladies planning a night out on the town, celebrating a bachelorette party or prepping an escape with the girls to take advantage of a few extra perks during their stay. The new offer gives the group something even more to celebrate at the welcoming hotel and , with champagne on arrival, a freshly prepared breakfast, discounts and a $100 gift card for mani/pedis.

The package includes overnight accommodations in a spacious two-bedroom suite, with room for up to six, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, a complimentary breakfast buffet, a $100 gift card for manicures and pedicures, and a discount for 10% off at The Manor Restaurant or Highlawn Pavilion.

Rates range from $599 for weekdays to $629 for Friday and Saturday night stays, with a minimum stay of two nights required. The offer is valid for stays from September 30th through February 5th 2017 and can be booked now.

While in town, the group can enjoy the eclectic arts scene and worldly cuisine of Montclair. Events like Uptown Art invite guests to enjoy Paint & Sip Art Classes. For a relaxing day of serenity, Bangz Salon & Spa offers customized spa packages so the group can replenish with a spa day. Hoboken and New York City are both just a short distance away, and easily reached if you book a party bus for the group.

The warm, friendly staff and relaxed setting make the Residence Inn an ideal place to plan for a weekend away or a week-long escape. Guests are greeted with complimentary welcome baskets and treats throughout their visit, and the dedicated team at the Residence Inn is always ready and willing to accommodate any need.

For more information, or to book this exclusive bachelorette girls getaway in Verona, NJ, call the hotel directly at 1-718-888-9979 or visit the .

Located in West Orange, our hotel has immediate access to The Manor, The Highlawn Pavilion, the Pleasantdale Chateau, the vibrant city of Montclair, NJ and Interstate 280. We are ideally located near Newark Liberty Airport, Seton Hall University, Montclair State University and the Prudential Center-host to world class entertainment and the proud home of the NJ Devils. Suites offer style and space with room to eat and work, along with inspired event venues. Guests can enjoy a complimentary all American hot and cold breakfast daily, complimentary WI-FI and a complimentary social dining experience three nights a week. The hotel is pet-friendly and move-in ready whether guests are looking for temporary housing or a short term stay. Guests can easily explore New York City only 18 miles from the hotel's front door.

