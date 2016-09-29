Media Alert: TechCode Executives Discussing Global Startup Growth, Artificial Intelligence at Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum

Also an Event Sponsor, TechCode Will Leverage Its Global Perspective to Provide Insight to Local Startups on Growth and Innovation

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 --

, a global network of startup incubators and entrepreneur ecosystems.

TechCode is a sponsor at the Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (SVIEF), which will feature a keynote presentation from Luke Tang, General Manager of TechCode US, discussing global innovation and entrepreneurship on Saturday, October 1.

In addition, Mr. Tang and Michael Zhong, Vice General Manager of TechCode U.S., will both moderate panels at the event. Investment Director Ted Kraus will also partake in a panel discussion on accelerators and incubators. TechCode's positioning as a global organization will allow its executives to provide a unique perspective to the panel. Also, TechCode has a strategic partnership with , a leader in investment and operation of new industrial cities in China.

All of the TechCode executives are available for in-person interviews at the event. Please contact the press contact listed below if you are interested in scheduling an interview.

To learn more about TechCode, visit . To learn more about the Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum, visit .

Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1

8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. PT

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guan, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.

Janice Gebhardt

Uproar PR for TechCode



312-878-4575 ex. 244

TechCode

