Simpplr Closes $6 Million in Series A Funding From Norwest Venture Partners to Drive Employee Productivity

Norwest's Promod Haque Joins Simpplr's Board as the Company Accelerates Development of Existing Employee Community Product and Introduces New Employee Help Desk Product

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Simpplr, the employee success company, today announced that it has closed $6 million in Series A funding, led by . Salesforce Ventures has also participated in the round. Promod Haque, senior managing partner at Norwest, will join Simpplr's board of directors. Simpplr's mission is to help employees be more successful at work, every day, by seamlessly connecting people, information and applications. Simpplr's Employee Community is an intuitive product that enables companies to build transparent, high-performing organizations where employees are better informed, highly engaged, and empowered to succeed.

According to an study, employees are accessing up to a dozen different systems on a daily basis to achieve their goals at work. Research from also suggests that employees waste more than nine hours a week trying to find the information they need to perform their most common workplace tasks. Simpplr solves these problems by streamlining information access across all departments in a company, while providing personalized information for all users based on their roles, interests and permissions. Simpplr is also pre-integrated into leading workplace applications including Box, Okta, Salesforce and Workday, making it very fast to deploy. The result is self-service access for all employees where information finds them when they need it.

"The future of work category is a huge opportunity as companies clamor for new ways to make their workforce more productive and efficient every day," said Promod Haque. "The seasoned leadership team at Simpplr is reimagining employee productivity for the 21st Century. We are excited to see what is next for the company and the innovations the team is introducing into today's workforce."

Bootstrapped since the company's founding in 2014, Simpplr will use the Series A funding to accelerate development of its flagship Simpplr Employee Community product, and to expand its second product, Simpplr Employee Help Desk, a Salesforce Bolt Solution built on the Salesforce Lightning Bolt Framework. The Employee Help Desk enables employee self-service and case creation, and automates cross-department workflows. The product will pilot in Q4 2016 and is expected to be generally available by Summer 2017.

"With our Series A funding completed we can now accelerate our product development with our Employee Help Desk product and scale our company to expand in the Salesforce ecosystem," noted Simpplr founder and CEO Dhiraj Sharma. "By partnering with leading investors like Norwest Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, we gain critical business and technical expertise we need to accelerate our vision of employee success."

"Simpplr is really pushing the envelope on collaborative and social workspaces," said Yvonne Keane CIO at WestEd. "With Simpplr and Salesforce Community Cloud, we have built a robust employee community in a fast, easy, cost effective and efficient way.

The Simpplr Employee Community is currently available at a cost of $10 per user, per month. Pricing includes custom mobile apps for both iOS and Android as well as standard customer support. Existing customers for the Simpplr Employee Community include companies like Box, DocuSign, Eurostar, Hortonworks, Ladurée, Pure Storage, WestEd and more. Additional information can be found on the or at .

The Simpplr Employee Help Desk is a new product and will have a limited pilot release in Q4, 2016. The company will preview the product at Dreamforce 2016 in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the session entitled, Employee Help Desk, the cornerstone of employee support and satisfaction located in Palace Hotel. More information is available at or visit booth 1838 at Dreamforce.

Simpplr, the employee success company, transforms internal communication, knowledge management, and employee services, empowering everyone to be more productive and more successful at work. Learn how innovative companies like Box, Pure Storage, Eurostar, Hortonworks, WestEd, and Ladurée enable employee success by visiting .

Norwest Venture Partners is a global venture capital and growth equity investment firm that manages more than $6 billion in capital. The firm targets early to late stage venture and growth equity investments across a wide range of sectors including: technology, information services, business services, financial services, consumer products/services and healthcare. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Norwest has offices in San Francisco and New York, and subsidiaries in Mumbai and Bengaluru, India and Herzelia, Israel. The firm has funded more than 600 companies since inception. For more information, please visit . Follow Norwest on Twitter.

Salesforce Ventures -- Salesforce's corporate investment group -- invests in the next generation of enterprise technology to help companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce has invested in more than 150 enterprise cloud startups since 2009. For more information, please visit.

