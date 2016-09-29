EAG Laboratories Appoints Duane Huggett, Ph.D., as Senior Scientific Advisor for Its Environmental Testing Group

Expert in Environmental Risk Assessment, Toxicology and Pharmacology Joins Company

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- EAG Laboratories, a global scientific services company that provides a broad range of testing services to technology-related industries, today announced the appointment of Duane Huggett, Ph.D., as for the company's environmental testing group.

provides scientific consultation and advice related to environmental fate and toxicology, with particular emphasis in the pharmaceutical and personal care product sectors. He has in-depth expertise related to endocrine (estrogen, androgen and thyroid) modulation and bioaccumulation assessments in wildlife.

"We are very excited to have Duane join our company," stated Siddhartha Kadia, President and CEO of EAG. "Duane brings a wealth of expertise and leadership experience. He understands environmental testing as well as the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. With his unique experience, along with his passion for environmental endeavors, he is a great fit for our company and our clients. After being a consultant in this space for many years, Duane is a great asset and will be an integral part of our value proposition."

Prior to joining EAG, Dr. Huggett worked in contract laboratories, academia and industry. He began his career at Pfizer as part of an R&D team responsible for environmental risk assessments of new human health pharmaceuticals. Dr. Huggett designed and monitored acute and chronic ecotoxicological tests (e.g., invertebrates, fish, avian and plants) for new drug candidates. In addition, he reviewed and commented on assessments submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

Dr. Huggett also served as a professor at the University of North Texas, teaching environmental science, toxicology and pharmacology, while also managing the university's toxicology and chemistry lab. There he became actively involved in method development studies related to endocrine disruption, culturing fish, amphibians and aquatic invertebrates.

Most recently, Dr. Huggett performed toxicology and risk assessments at Waterborne Environmental, helping industrial clients with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program evaluations as well as the European Union's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals programs.

Dr. Huggett earned a Ph.D. in pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Mississippi, as well as an M.S. in biological sciences. He has participated in many national and international expert work groups and is a published author, co-author and editor of over 60 academic and scientific publications. Along with Bryan Brooks, he is co-editor of "Human Pharmaceuticals in the Environment, Current and Future Perspectives" (Springer Science & Business Media), exploring topics of environmental risk assessments and international regulations.

EAG Laboratories is a global scientific services company serving clients across a vast array of technology-related industries. Through multidisciplinary expertise in the life, materials and engineering sciences, EAG Laboratories helps companies innovate and improve products, ensure quality and safety, protect intellectual property and comply with evolving global



regulations. EAG Laboratories employs 1,200+ employees across 20 laboratories in seven countries, serving more than 7,000 clients worldwide. Visit for more information.

EAG Laboratories is a trade name of EAG Inc., majority owned by Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, a leading private equity firm with more than $3.5 billion in capital under management. Odyssey makes majority, control investments primarily in established middle-market industrial manufacturing and business services companies in a variety of industries. Further information regarding Odyssey Investment Partners can be found at .

Kristein King

VP, Marketing & Communications

EAG Laboratories

e:

t: +1-573-777-6209



David Richardson

Managing Partner

Impress Labs

e:

t: +1-415-994-1423





More information:

http://www.eag.com/



PressRelease by

EAG Laboratories

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 16:31

Language: English

News-ID 497950

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EAG Laboratories

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease