Movidius Supplies Myriad 2 Vision Processing Unit for Newest DJI Drone, the Mavic Pro

Second DJI Device This Year to Launch With Advanced Visual Intelligence From Movidius

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 --

Movidius, the leader in low-power computer vision, has announced that world leading drone maker DJI is using the Myriad 2 Vision Processing Unit (VPU) in its newest Mavic Pro flying camera.

The technology, which debuted earlier this year in DJI's flagship Phantom 4 aircraft, gives devices the ability to rapidly process visual information in three dimensions, allowing it to sense & avoid obstacles, intelligently track objects as they move, and even recognize human gestures from the air. This is all performed within the ultra-low power and thermal envelope required for aerial applications. Mavic Pro utilizes MA2155 -- the newest variant of Myriad 2 that features improvements in power efficiency, programmable performance, and an encrypted boot feature for enhanced security.

"Once again, strong technology from Movidius has elevated the capabilities of a DJI aerial platform. As with the Phantom 4, the Mavic Pro is more intelligent because of Myriad 2," said Michael Perry, DJI director of strategic partnerships.

The new device: The Mavic Pro is a compact, foldable drone that is small enough to fit in a purse. By utilizing the Myriad 2 VPU in yet another class-leading device, DJI is setting the standard for advanced features in flying cameras and drones. DJI debuted visual autonomy features in the Phantom 4 which launched in March.

Movidius CEO, Remi El-Ouazzane said in a statement: "It is tremendously encouraging to see DJI's rate of innovation in their products, which reinforces how much opportunity lies ahead in the drone space. After the Phantom 4 debuted the first ever consumer-grade vision system powered by Myriad 2, it set the standard for flight features to this day. We are delighted that DJI is rolling out Myriad 2-based visual intelligence across their lineup. It signals that these are no longer 'nice to have,' but 'must have features' in these increasingly advanced flying machines."

Movidius is the leader in high performance, ultra-low power computer vision technology for connected devices. By marrying sophisticated software algorithms to a powerful, purpose-built Vision Processing Unit (VPU), Movidius brings new levels of visual intelligence to smart devices. Movidius' dedicated machine vision solutions enable a new wave of intelligent and contextually aware devices including drones and AR/VR devices. On September 5th, 2016, Intel announced plans to acquire Movidius, with the deal expected to close this year.

Movidius





More information:

http://www.movidius.com



PressRelease by

Movidius

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 16:54

Language: English

News-ID 497951

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Movidius

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease