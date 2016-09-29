Media Advisory: Minister Duclos to Announce Affordable Rental Housing Initiative

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), will announce details for a new federal affordable rental housing initiative, tomorrow.
The announcement will be part of the Minister's remarks at the Toronto Housing Summit - a one-day conference which will see Canada's Big City Mayors' Caucus, non-profit representatives and housing experts contribute to on-going National Housing Strategy consultations.
Contacts:
Karine LeBlanc
CMHC Media Relations
(613) 740-5413
Emilie Gauduchon-Campbell
Press Secretary
Office of the Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
819-654-5546 / (613) 404 2941 (mobile)
