Media Advisory: Minister Duclos to Announce Affordable Rental Housing Initiative

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), will announce details for a new federal affordable rental housing initiative, tomorrow.

The announcement will be part of the Minister's remarks at the Toronto Housing Summit - a one-day conference which will see Canada's Big City Mayors' Caucus, non-profit representatives and housing experts contribute to on-going National Housing Strategy consultations.

A copy of the Minister's remarks will be available .

