Teralight FZ LLC, a Dubai Based Information and Communications Technology Company, Engages With Global Equity International Inc. Through Its Fully Owned Subsidiary, GEP Equity Holdings Limited

(firmenpresse) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully owned subsidiaries, Global Equity Partners Plc. and GEP Equity Holdings Ltd., a global business consultancy firm with offices in Dubai and the United Kingdom that consults to a diverse number of companies around the world, are pleased to announce that (), a company based in Dubai, formally engaged the services of GEP Equity Holdings Limited on September 26th, 2016 to assist with sourcing Pre-IPO capital funding, up to, but not limited to . Teralight and GEP agreed to an initial cash retainer, and then a cash and equity success fee.

Teralight FZ LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of Teralight Gateway Holdings Inc., has been serving telecommunications operators and other clients from its main office in Dubai (U.A.E.) for over 14 years now as a Professional & Managed Services Consulting Company. Its revenues are mainly derived from detecting fraudulent connections to telecom networks, providing services that allow telecom operators to de-congest their networks and providing temporary, secure Wi-Fi service.

Teralight serves customers in South Asia, Middle East and North Africa regions, where telecommunications networks are experiencing a burst of growth with the proliferation of smartphones and video apps.

In addition to its Dubai head office, Teralight maintains its Engineering Operations Center in Islamabad, Pakistan, and sales offices in Beirut (Lebanon), in Chandler (USA) and in Lyons (France).

, said: "The fact that Teralight is based in Dubai is great news for us as we feel that introducing a Dubai company to our Middle Eastern partners will be very well received. Also, Teralight is one of the subsidiaries of a group of companies that, on a consolidated basis, has revenues in the millions of dollars, with projected revenues in the eight figure range. This is always a massive positive as the Company, in our opinion, will be perceived by the investment community as a real and viable investment opportunity from the outset. The Company has clients that are significant Middle Eastern household brand names, hence are highly visible companies in the UAE. This fact, on its own, is certainly a very attractive proposition and will allow the Company to become visible by a much wider investor audience by default. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Teralight and its management."

, said: "Everyone worldwide is frustrated by slow mobile internet access at peak hours, and we have developed a unique set of tools that allows telecom operators to pinpoint the apps that are causing the congestion, and to help them allocate available network resources so that the greatest number of smartphone users get faster internet connections. We are eager to keep ahead of the curve on this, and to offer our services to telecom operators everywhere. And for this, we are delighted to work with Global Equity to raise the funds necessary to super charge our growth."

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Global Equity Partners Plc. and GEP Equity Holdings Ltd., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centers of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many Public Stock Exchanges worldwide.

Global Equity International Inc.

Comments on this PressRelease