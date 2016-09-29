Pythian Now Offers Google BigQuery Services to Its Enterprise Customers

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Strata + Hadoop World - Pythian, a 400-person global IT services company that helps companies adopt disruptive technologies to better compete, announced today that it now offers expert consulting and managed services for Google BigQuery's cloud data warehouse.

Pythian is equipped to plan, implement and manage enterprise migrations to Google Cloud Platform and help enterprises take advantage of BigQuery's capabilities, utilizing Google Cloud Platform Qualified Solutions Developers and Data Analysts. Pythian's latest white paper, outlines a process, areas to consider, as well as frequently asked questions and concerns when undertaking a project of this nature.

"BigQuery opens up many new opportunities for big enterprises to extract more value from their data quickly and helps remove adoption barriers," said Alex Gorbachev, Pythian's Chief Digital Officer. "As it's different from traditional infrastructure- as-a-service cloud solutions we bring expertise and experience to help bridge the gap for companies so they can use everything Google has to offer, wherever they are in their cloud journey."

Recently, one of Pythian's retail customers needed to ingest and process a stream of live in-store visitor location data from more than 2,500 stores worldwide, with more than 4,000 daily visitors in each location. Gorbachev described the solution Pythian built as "a cost-effective real-time data pipeline on Google Cloud Platform with BigQuery at its center serving analytical queries."

Pythian has collaborated on a number of Google Cloud Platform service launches. Pythian was one of a select group of recommended partners for Kubernetes, as well as Google Cloud Dataproc, Google Cloud Bigtable, Google Cloud SQL and Google Cloud Dataflow. Earlier in the week, at HbaseCon East, Pythian presented an integrated solution of OpenTSDB with Google Cloud Bigtable.

Visit Pythian for more on its solutions for Google Cloud Platform. Pythian will be sponsoring Google NEXT in London, UK, on October 20, 2016.

About Pythian

Pythian is a global IT services company that helps companies compete by adopting disruptive technologies such as , , , , and to advance innovation and increase agility. Specializing in designing, implementing, and managing systems that directly contribute to revenue growth and business success, Pythian's highly skilled technical teams work as an integrated extension of our clients' organizations to deliver continuous transformation and uninterrupted operational excellence.

Contacts:



Media Contact:

Lynda Partner



613-794-8474





More information:

http://www.pythian.com/



PressRelease by

The Pythian Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 497954

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Pythian Group

Stadt: NEW YORK, NEW YORK





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease