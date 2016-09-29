Voter Information Cards Are in the Mail

Registered electors in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner should receive their card by Wednesday, October 5

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- - Elections Canada is mailing a personalized to each registered elector in . The card tells electors when and where to vote and indicates the accessibility of their polling place.

- Electors in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner who do not receive a card by Wednesday, October 5, or whose card shows the wrong address, can .

- Electors whose card contains an error in the name and who cannot go online should contact the Elections Canada office in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner.

- Electors who receive a card for a deceased person or someone unknown at that address should contact the .

- The voter information card cannot be used as proof of identity or address at the polls. .

- Contact information for the Elections Canada office in .

.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

.

Contacts:

Elections Canada

Media Relations

1-877-877-9515





More information:

http://www.elections.ca



PressRelease by

Elections Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 17:26

Language: English

News-ID 497957

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Elections Canada

Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease