Voter Information Cards Are in the Mail

Registered electors in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner should receive their card by Wednesday, October 5
(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- - Elections Canada is mailing a personalized to each registered elector in . The card tells electors when and where to vote and indicates the accessibility of their polling place.
- Electors in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner who do not receive a card by Wednesday, October 5, or whose card shows the wrong address, can .
- Electors whose card contains an error in the name and who cannot go online should contact the Elections Canada office in Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner.
- Electors who receive a card for a deceased person or someone unknown at that address should contact the .
- The voter information card cannot be used as proof of identity or address at the polls. .
- Contact information for the Elections Canada office in .
.
Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.
.
Contacts:
Elections Canada
Media Relations
1-877-877-9515
More information:
http://www.elections.ca
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.