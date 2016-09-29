Cherubim Interests, Inc. Subsidiary Sub-Contracts Roofing Work From Insurance Restoration GC

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Victura Roofing LLC, ("VR") a subsidiary of Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT) ("the Company"), an expansion-stage alternative construction and real estate development company, announces that it has begun providing turnkey roofing services for Cherubim Builders Group LLC. ("CBG"), a well-seasoned Insurance Restoration General Contractor in the DFW- Metroplex.

CBG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Victura Construction Group Inc., (OTC PINK: VICT). CBG has three wholly owned subsidiaries in its umbrella: Watermasters Restoration, Inc.; Metroplex Home Repair Inc. dba Gregg Construction, and Designer Lane, LLC. The Companies each are organized for the purpose of providing general contracting services within the residential and commercial construction industry. The companies also provide residential water, fire and storm restoration and reconstruction services for multiple nationally recognized insurance providers. Designer Lane specializes in design services and product sales for residential and commercial reconstruction and remodeling, specializing in custom kitchens, cabinets, counter-tops, built-ins, bathrooms and outdoor living areas.

"We are excited about the relationship with CBG," states CHIT CEO Patrick Johnson. "Victura Roofing is excited to be a single-source roofing subcontractor for a well-seasoned organization. We expect the two entities to feed off one another as they each focus on separate insurance-industry restoration subsets. Victura Roofing will provide roofing services for CBG, but will also be a great source of other general construction opportunities in the restoration industry that CBG can benefit from due to their ability to manage restoration projects under insurance contractor program guidelines. Most times in catastrophic situations such as extreme hail events, roofing companies encounter additional work that needs to be performed on damaged homes. These additional work opportunities can be then subcontracted back to CBG when applicable," states Johnson.

Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, insurance restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s).

CBG has three wholly owned subsidiaries in its umbrella that provide general contracting services within the residential and commercial construction industries and also provide residential water, fire and storm restoration and reconstruction services for the insurance industry.

The companies can be found at

Victura Roofing is led by industry professionals with a 20-year track record of success and a well-established platform for market business opportunities in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

The company can be found at:

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

For more information, visit

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

