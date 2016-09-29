Canadian Securities Regulators Issue Guidance on Derivatives Reporting Obligations

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Staff of the securities regulators in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Yukon today published CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 91-305 Frequently Asked Questions relating to Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination and Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting.
The Notice provides guidance to persons that are parties to over-the-counter derivatives, in the form of answers to frequently asked questions, on certain matters related to Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination and Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting.
In all jurisdictions except Newfoundland and Labrador, derivatives reporting obligations under MI 96-101 began on July 29, 2016 for clearing agencies and derivatives dealers, and will begin on November 1, 2016 for all other reporting counterparties. In Newfoundland and Labrador, derivatives reporting obligations are anticipated to begin on November 1, 2016 for all reporting counterparties.
CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 91-305 can be found on the participating jurisdictions' websites.
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.
Contacts:
Alberta Securities Commission
Alison Trollope
403-297-2664
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alison Walker
604-899-6713
Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick
Andrew Nicholson
506-658-3021
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Jane Anderson
902-424-0179
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
Shannon McMillan
306-798-4160
Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Service Newfoundland and Labrador
John O'Brien
709-729-4501
Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities
Rhonda Horte
867-667-5466
Nunavut Securities Office
Jeff Mason
867-975-6591
Office of the Superintendent of Securities,
Northwest Territories
Tom Hall
867-767-9305
Government of Prince Edward Island
Superintendent of Securities
Steven Dowling
902-368-4551
More information:
http://www.csa-acvm.ca
Date: 09/29/2016 - 17:45
Language: English
News-ID 497959
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Administrators
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA
Number of hits: 60
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.721
|Registriert Heute:
|23
|Registriert Gestern:
|33
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|185
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.