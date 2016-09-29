Canadian Securities Regulators Issue Guidance on Derivatives Reporting Obligations

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Staff of the securities regulators in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Yukon today published CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 91-305 Frequently Asked Questions relating to Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination and Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting.

The Notice provides guidance to persons that are parties to over-the-counter derivatives, in the form of answers to frequently asked questions, on certain matters related to Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination and Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting.

In all jurisdictions except Newfoundland and Labrador, derivatives reporting obligations under MI 96-101 began on July 29, 2016 for clearing agencies and derivatives dealers, and will begin on November 1, 2016 for all other reporting counterparties. In Newfoundland and Labrador, derivatives reporting obligations are anticipated to begin on November 1, 2016 for all reporting counterparties.

CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 91-305 can be found on the participating jurisdictions' websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

