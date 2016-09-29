       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Associations


Canadian Securities Regulators Issue Guidance on Derivatives Reporting Obligations

ID: 497959
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Staff of the securities regulators in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Yukon today published CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 91-305 Frequently Asked Questions relating to Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination and Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting.

The Notice provides guidance to persons that are parties to over-the-counter derivatives, in the form of answers to frequently asked questions, on certain matters related to Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination and Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting.

In all jurisdictions except Newfoundland and Labrador, derivatives reporting obligations under MI 96-101 began on July 29, 2016 for clearing agencies and derivatives dealers, and will begin on November 1, 2016 for all other reporting counterparties. In Newfoundland and Labrador, derivatives reporting obligations are anticipated to begin on November 1, 2016 for all reporting counterparties.

CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 91-305 can be found on the participating jurisdictions' websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

Contacts:
Alberta Securities Commission
Alison Trollope
403-297-2664

British Columbia Securities Commission
Alison Walker
604-899-6713

Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick
Andrew Nicholson
506-658-3021

Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Jane Anderson
902-424-0179

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan


Shannon McMillan
306-798-4160

Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Service Newfoundland and Labrador
John O'Brien
709-729-4501

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities
Rhonda Horte
867-667-5466

Nunavut Securities Office
Jeff Mason
867-975-6591

Office of the Superintendent of Securities,
Northwest Territories
Tom Hall
867-767-9305

Government of Prince Edward Island
Superintendent of Securities
Steven Dowling
902-368-4551



More information:
http://www.csa-acvm.ca



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-administrators,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 17:45
Language: English
News-ID 497959
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Administrators
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Associations




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.721
Registriert Heute: 23
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 185


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z