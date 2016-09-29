Acquia Named a Leader in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management

Acquia Positioned in Leaders Quadrant for Third Consecutive Year

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- , the digital experience company, today announced it has again been positioned by Gartner, Inc in the leaders quadrant of the (1).

According to Gartner, "WCM will no longer be so monolithic. It will become more modular, granular and atomic to facilitate delivery of the 'best next digital experience.' Cloud-first strategies will win the day, with cross-channel continuity fueling ongoing customer interaction. Microservices with a high level of interoperability will enable WCM elements to be coupled with different sets of third-party technologies, depending on the requirements of the current phase of the customer's journey."

"We feel Acquia's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third year in a row is a testament to our leadership in cloud-native digital experience platforms," said Tom Erickson, CEO of Acquia. "Acquia has demonstrated how the combination of open source and cloud creates a solution with unmatched agility for customers. We are proud that an increasing number of the world's leading organizations rely on Acquia to power their web and digital experiences."

The helps organizations across all industries deliver personalized and contextually relevant experiences to customers via any web or digital touchpoint. The Acquia Platform offers a secure platform-as-a-service cloud environment for the Drupal web content management system, advanced multi-site management, powerful developer tools, and software-as-a-service capabilities for personalization, content syndication, and more. With Acquia, customers can introduce new digital capabilities faster, manage large-scale web deployments with ease, and create innovative digital experiences that deliver real business impact.

"Leaders should drive market transformation," Gartner states in the report. "Leaders have the highest combined scores for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They are doing well and are prepared for the future with a clear vision and a thorough appreciation of the broader context of digital business. They have strong channel partners, a presence in multiple regions, consistent financial performance, broad platform support and good customer support. In addition, they dominate in one or more technologies or vertical markets. Leaders are aware of the ecosystem in which their offerings need to fit."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2016 research report is available for download from the Acquia website.

(1) - "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management," by Mick MacComascaigh and Jim Murphy, September 28, 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Acquia is the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Forward-thinking organizations rely on Acquia to transform the way they can engage with customers -- in a personal and contextual way, across every device and channel. Acquia provides the agility organizations need to embrace new digital business models and speed innovation and time to market. With Acquia, thousands of customers globally including the BBC, Cisco, Stanford University, and the Australian Government are delivering digital experiences with transformational business impact.

