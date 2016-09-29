Proove Biosciences Founder & CEO, Brian Meshkin, Set to Speak at Executive Next Practices Forum on Healthcare

Renowned Expert in the Field of Precision Medicine Joins Network of Fortune 500 C-Level Executives to Discuss Impact of Genomics on Improving Outcomes in Pain

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- -- is proud to announce its participation in this fall's 6th Annual Next Practices Healthcare Summit, Staying Ahead of the Healthcare Curve: The New Economic & Regulatory Reality. Hosted by the Executive Next Practices Institute (ENP), the event will take place on Friday, September 30th, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell World Headquarters in Irvine, Calif. Alongside a group of prominent presenters from the industry, Meshkin will speak on advancements in healthcare technology and the utilization of genetic data tools to accurately assess and manage chronic pain.

Meshkin, CEO and founder of Proove Biosciences -- which was just named one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the 2016 Inc. 500 list -- is looking forward to addressing his peers and colleagues at the upcoming forum. "For employers dealing with the health insurance, workers compensation, disability, and loss of productivity costs associated with chronic pain, job creators must look at innovations to reduce costs and improve outcomes," says Meshkin. "For over six years our team of scientists, clinicians, biostatisticians, and academic collaborators have developed a patented technology platform to evaluate genetic, lifestyle and environmental data to avoid prescribing ineffective treatments, or worse outcomes like opioid addiction. I am grateful to attend ENP's distinguished lineup and look forward to sharing some insights."

Backed by science and driven by data, Proove Biosciences is revolutionizing the nation's largest and most expensive health condition -- chronic pain. With a patented bioinformatics platform that delivers therapy-defining information that allows prescribers to evaluate pain tolerance, identify risk for dependence and addiction, predict response and immunity to opioid and non-opioid pain medication, and assess patient drug metabolism, Proove provides the most technologically advanced solutions to enable accurate and evidence-based medical decision-making rather than "trial-and-error" approaches. Proove helps reduce the risk of treatment failure, decrease costs to insurers and relieve society of the emotional and financial burdens associated with addiction and other avoidable consequences. The company has grown from three employees and 150 tests in 2011 to more than 200,000 tests and 250 employees in 2016.

Meshkin's upcoming presentation at the ENP forum, titled The Next Practices in Healthcare, will focus mainly on utilizing genetic data to accurately treat chronic pain conditions.

"Considering pain is the number one reason patients seek treatment from their primary care doctor, there is no better time to replace failed diagnostic methods that have resulted often times in more harm than good, and replace them with data points that are more precise and leave little to chance," adds Meshkin. "With our breakthroughs in advanced genetic testing, physicians and hospitals can take the guesswork out of prescription and treatment of pain, and start making a dent in the national opioid epidemic - which is a leading cause of injury and death."

The Executive Next Practices Forum is an established network of Fortune 5000 C-level and key executive leaders (CEO, COO, CFO, CMO, CIO, HR) who meet to review "first look" innovations in business and leadership strategies. Its unique and highly collaborative sessions are held in a non-solicitation environment to encourage leaders to engage, create and build powerful business relationships. For more information, visit .

s



