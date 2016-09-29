       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Minister Brison to Announce Infrastructure Funding at Dalhousie University

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Dalhousie University to announce infrastructure funding for the university. Minister Brison will also highlight the benefits of the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

