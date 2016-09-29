Canada and Ontario Invest in Infrastructure at Ryerson University

$36.63 million investment will expand research and foster innovation

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Government of Canada values the role of post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need for future careers that will help them join a strong, healthy middle class. Today's $36.63 million investment at Ryerson University will do just that by fostering the training needed for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. Minister Morneau was joined by Han Dong, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

The Government of Canada's aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action.

The funding for Ryerson University includes:

Today's investments will have a transformative impact on campus research and commercialization at Ryerson and enable expansion of its world-class incubator network.

In total, universities and colleges throughout Ontario will receive more than $1.9 billion from the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors. Federal funding will be allocated through the , which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country's best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and invent-the high-value jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

That is how the Strategic Investment Fund will jump-start a virtuous circle of innovation, creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

Ontario is making the largest investment in public infrastructure in the province's history-about $160 billion over 12 years-which is supporting 110,000 jobs every year across the province with projects such as hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and transit. Since 2015, the Province has announced support for more than 475 projects that will keep people and goods moving, connect communities and improve quality of life. To learn more about infrastructure projects in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Quotes

"This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes. This investment will create conditions that are conducive to innovation and long-term growth, which will in turn keep the Canadian economy globally competitive."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"As a result of this investment, people will be able to work in state-of-the-art facilities that support the country's best research. They will have better access to new partners that can help turn ideas into the products that the future marketplace most needs. Their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators. And they will play a direct role in building up Canada's inventory of brain power and excellence. Our investment today has made us partners in our future success."

- The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance

"Investing in our post-secondary institutions is part of our government's plan to build Ontario up by investing in public infrastructure. Today's investment will not only further research and innovation at Ryerson University but will also help build Ontario's highly skilled workforce and deliver on our government's number one priority: to grow the economy and create jobs."

- Han Dong, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development

"The government's generous contribution will enable Ryerson to further enhance our research and lab facilities where our faculty and students will be encouraged to tackle complex problems, think creatively and develop new solutions and approaches. The changes coming to our campus will create more state-of-the-art facilities to shape Canada's future innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs."

- Dr. Mohamed Lachemi, President, Ryerson University

Quick facts

Associated links

-

-

-

-

Follow Minister Bains on social media.

Twitter:

Contacts:



Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





Allison Buchan-Terrell

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Advanced Education

and Skills Development

416-314-5475



Tanya Blazina

Communications Branch

Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development

416-325-2746





More information:

http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Government of Ontario

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 18:15

Language: English

News-ID 497967

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Government of Ontario

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease