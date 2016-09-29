Saputo Partners With Action for Healthy Kids to Promote Healthy Eating & Physical Activity

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) has announced today its new partnership with Action for Healthy Kids (AFHK) to promote healthy living in 240 schools across five states (California, New York, Minnesota, Texas, Wisconsin) by donating $ 750,000 over three years to support its Game On program. The program will help schools expand access to physical activity and healthy foods, improve knowledge and behaviors around exercise and nutrition, and engage parents in activities that reinforce healthy habits at home. This commitment is aligned with the Company's objective to promote healthy living initiatives in the communities in which it operates.

Each school will notably receive a grant to be used for a variety of wellness purposes including:

Through its Game On program, AFHK provides schools with technical support to activate their grants, assistance with developing their school health teams and assessing their school health environment, as well as other tools and resources.

The grants are expected to impact more than 38,000 students this school year and 100,000 students over the next three years. Additionally, within this partnership, Saputo employees gain access to volunteering opportunities to help funded schools in the implementation of successful health and wellness programs.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the third largest dairy processor in Argentina, and the fourth largest in Australia. In the US, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel(i), Dairyland, DairyStar, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn(i), Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

(i)Trademark used under licence.

