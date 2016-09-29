Emtrain and Paradigm Collaborate to Launch Managing Unconscious Bias Program

Unique Analytics-Enabled Program Leverages Unconscious Motivators, Triggering Peer Engagement and Commitments to Strategically Influence Workplace Behavior

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Online workplace education company today introduced its new program, Managing Unconscious Bias, co-developed with the diversity and inclusion experts at Paradigm. The program combines the subject matter expertise and latest research from Paradigm with Emtrain's courseware, social interactions and platform to trigger peer engagement and learning. Emtrain's unique ability to capture actionable data regarding employee commitments and areas for workforce improvement allows leaders to target proactive outreach.

"Managing unconscious bias is key to building more diverse, inclusive organizations and is a priority to creating a high performing culture," said Emtrain president and workplace training expert Janine Yancey. "We are excited to produce this interactive course in partnership with Paradigm because of their depth of experience in working with leading companies to build stronger, more inclusive teams. Our goal is to help employers move the needle on diversity, one workplace at a time, on a large scale."

Emtrain designed its Managing Unconscious Bias program to leverage the same intrinsic motivators and habit forming behaviors as found in many popular, consumer Internet applications today. Unlike traditional "awareness" training, Emtrain's program integrates unique components to trigger behavioral changes:

Actionable data and business analytics to identify and track personal commitments and areas of improvement in the workplace;

Individual engagement and accountability through personal commitments to manage bias and quarterly check-ins;

Peer engagement through anonymous sharing of experiences of bias; and

An ongoing, sustainable program through reporting and responsive video lessons, triggering further cycles of peer engagement.

Emtrain partnered with Paradigm, an expert in both inclusion and unconscious bias, to produce the online interactive course content. Founder and CEO of Paradigm, Joelle Emerson, explains: "We are excited to be partnering with Emtrain to deliver training on managing bias in a scalable way. The program is designed to motivate people to engage in behaviors to manage bias, resulting in more effective leaders, more productive teams, and a more diverse and inclusive organizational culture. By encouraging people to commit to strategies and enabling organizations to track those commitments, this program aims to inspire meaningful workforce change."

To learn more about the program or unconscious bias in the workplace, see the The full course is available using the Emtrain learning platform. Contact for access to the full Course.

Paradigm is a strategy firm that partners with innovative companies to build stronger, more inclusive organizations. Paradigm believes that with the benefit of diverse perspectives, organizations will design better products, deliver better services, and build a better world. Paradigm draws on behavioral science research and expertise in workshop design and facilitation to create action-oriented content aimed at reducing the effects of unconscious bias. Paradigm's approach to unconscious bias training has been featured in PBS NewsHour, Fast Company, Forbes, TechCrunch, and ZDNet, and its broader diversity work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, New York Times, The New Yorker, and several other outlets.

Emtrain helps organizations through online workplace and compliance education and analytics. We partner with leading industry experts on workplace and compliance topics including managing unconscious bias, preventing sexual harassment, mission & values and ethics topics to influence behavior and create a high performing work culture. Through our integrated learning platform we deliver micro-learning, interactive courses and programs, reporting on learner feedback and analytics. Emtrain client implementation and customer support teams consistently earn five star reviews.

