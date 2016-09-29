Doors Open to Technology Aims to Grow the Tech Talent Pool in B.C.

Inaugural Program Brings Together Local Tech Industry Including Microsoft, SAP, TELUS, ACL and More

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- On October 5th & 6th, B.C. high school students are being given a rare opportunity to get behind the doors of some of Vancouver's most prestigious tech companies with a new event called Doors Open to Technology (DOT).

"Giving students a first-hand experience of what it's like to work in the tech sector - from interns to executives - helps create an awareness of opportunities at every level," said Amrik Virk, Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens' Services. "As part of the #BCTECH Strategy, providing young people with the foundation to pursue a future in tech, through updated curriculum and coding to internship opportunities, is an important part of our commitment to grow the province's tech talent right here in B.C."

The two-day event provides students with a hands-on tour of B.C. tech careers in action. Produced by Inventa, a B.C. event and experiential marketing company, in partnership with the local technology community and associations, DOT aims to engage curious minds to explore a career in the tech industry and open their eyes to the immense opportunities here in B.C. Some of the big names who have partnered for this event include Microsoft Vancouver, True Calling, SAP Canada, TELUS, ACL, Intergalactic, BC Hydro and the Government of British Columbia.

"Technology is a key driver of B.C.'s diverse, strong and growing economy and an important sector of our BC Jobs Plan. With almost one million job openings in our province by 2025, we need to ensure British Columbians have the skills they need to be first in line for these opportunities," said Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Responsible for Labour. "The Doors Open to Technology event will help our B.C. students learn more about the diverse options in this growing sector, so they can pursue rewarding careers in technology in the future."

Microsoft Vancouver, DOT presenting sponsor, is excited to host students in their new state of the art studio, complete with a full maker space, called The Garage. With more than three acres of space, the open environment is organized into neighbourhoods where each team enjoys connected space, break-out areas and clustered social seating.

"We are honoured to be hosting DOT and look forward to helping students connect with technology," said Edoardo De Martin, Director of Microsoft Vancouver. "It's fantastic to be part of Vancouver's growing ecosystem and work with all of the partners to create opportunities for youth to explore a career in tech."

The event is sold out and over 200 students are expected to attend the tours and sessions. The event will feature presentations from thought leaders in the industry, including the B.C. Tech Association, followed by a circuit of hands-on tours through local offices, where students will have the opportunity to sample technology occupation skills.

"The technology sector in British Columbia has real potential to grow and diversify our economy, and we want to ensure our students are equipped to enter the workforce and be first in line for tech jobs. More than 95 per cent of businesses in the tech sector are small businesses, and programs like Doors Open to Technology will help connect youth with future career opportunities in this burgeoning industry," said Coralee Oakes, Minister of Small Business, Red Tape Reduction, and Responsible for the Liquor Distribution Branch.

Doors Open to Technology (DOT) is produced by , in collaboration with Presenting Partner, . For more information, visit .

Contacts:



For media inquiries please contact:

Brookline Public Relations

Lisa Libin

403.815.5626

PressRelease by

Inventa Brand Experience

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 19:31

Language: English

News-ID 497973

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Inventa Brand Experience

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease