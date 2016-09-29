       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Thomas Kelly to Step Down As Chief Operating Officer of Atico

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX VENTURE: ATY) (OTC PINK: ATCMF) announces that Thomas Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, will be stepping down at the end of September 2016. Mr. Kelly will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor to the Company.

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO, commented: "On behalf of Atico, I would like to thank Mr. Kelly for the substantial contribution and dedication over the years as Chief Operating Officer. Tom has been an integral part of our team, which benefitted from his extensive technical and operating experience. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth oriented, copper and gold producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. The Company's primary property is the El Roble mine located in Colombia. The Company is selectively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at

Contacts:


Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022



More information:
http://www.aticomining.com



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Atico Mining Corporation
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


