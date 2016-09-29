       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Yamana Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results Release

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI)(NYSE: AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") will release its third quarter 2016 results after market close on October 27, 2016 followed by a conference call and webcast on October 28, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call Information:

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 28, 2016 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 11, 2016.

For further information on the conference call or webcast, please contact the Investor Relations Department at or visit .

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925



More information:
http://www.yamana.com



Date: 09/29/2016 - 20:15
Language: English
