Magenium's Curt Spanburgh Speaks at Microsoft Ignite Conference

Mr. Curt Spanburgh Presents Two Sessions on the Powerful Features of Microsoft Dynamics CRM at the Annual Conference September 26-30, 2016 in Atlanta, GA

(firmenpresse) - GLEN ELLYN, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Curt Spanburgh, Senior CRM Solutions Architect for , presented two sessions on Microsoft Dynamics CRM at this year's Microsoft Ignite Conference. More than 20,000 attendees converged for the annual conference highlighting the latest in enterprise technology.

"For the first time, Microsoft Dynamics products were showcased at the 'Big Tent' of Ignite," said Curt. "I noted a 'Convergence' amount of space and resources given to the Dynamics team and the major players in the CRM space from Microsoft were here."

In Tuesday's breakout session titled Application Administrators and LOB Application Specialists learned how to use some of the powerful native Features in the xRM platform in Dynamics CRM 2016 Online. They saw how to create new "tools" using Business Rules, Calculated Fields and Rollup fields, workflows and reporting features.

In the second session titled Mr. Spanburgh presented a case study on how Magenium Solutions helped a software firm develop an xRM solution to retrieve lost income and cement relationships with customers. Attendees heard about the use of "hierarchal relationships," advanced attribute configurations, and SSRS reporting with CRM online -- all helping the firm "stay found."

After the both sessions, Curt was available in the CRM kiosk to answer questions from attendees.

Some of the most common questions were: "How do I create fields?" "Can you show me Field One?" "How can I migrate from CRM 2011 to the cloud?" "How do I integrate with SharePoint and Office 365?"

Curt Spanburgh works with Magenium Solutions as a Senior CRM Solutions Architect. He also worked as a Contributing Editor, Writer, and software reviewer for Windows IT Pro Magazine and writes for SQL Server magazine. He has worked with Microsoft Business Solutions more than 16 years in both the CRM and ERP space and is a Microsoft MVP.

On Monday, Microsoft announced spanning security, productivity, intelligence and the cloud that will make it easier for IT professionals to drive digital transformation throughout their organizations. In addition, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen announced that Adobe is bringing its Marketing Cloud to Microsoft Azure and making it the preferred digital marketing solution for Dynamics 365 Enterprise.

"Core to our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet is democratizing AI for every person and organization to help solve society's most pressing challenges," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. "To do this, we're infusing intelligence into everything we deliver -- from the agent to applications, services and infrastructure."

Magenium Solutions is an IT consulting services firm headquartered just outside of Chicago with branch offices in Minnesota, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. We are dedicated to delivering technology solutions that solve problems and move business forward. We have a rich portfolio of IT solutions including Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Office 365, Azure, Unified Communications and Enterprise Systems Management. Our services range from IT staffing to cloud computing to mobile app development. Through technology, we help clients grow their businesses, boost productivity, stay competitive, and reduce costs.

Magenium Solutions

