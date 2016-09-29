Genius Appoints Jimmy Gravel as the Interim President Replacing Frank Guillemette

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Genius Properties Ltd. (CSE: GNI) ("Genius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jimmy Gravel, currently CEO of the company, has been named as the interim President and Director of the Company, effective September 29, 2016.

Mr. Frank Guillemette has resigned as President and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

''After a thorough analysis of the situation, I believe it will be too difficult to pursue both my activities in my private company while being the President of Genius. The full involvement of a President in a public company should be made without compromise. It has been a privilege to work with each member of the Board of Directors. I have learned from all of you and this was a positive experience for me," commented Frank Guillemette.

Also, the Company announces the cancellation of 400,000 stock options that had been issued to Frank Guillemette.

''I am very pleased to accept this new leadership position within our Company. The exploration program in Nova Scotia's Blockhouse Gold District will start next week and we see it as an advantageous opportunity having the President here on site," said Mr. Gravel.

About Genius Properties

Genius is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing projects with some of the world's most critical metals and minerals. Genius is the ideal partner for exploration companies and capital pool companies looking for a qualifying transaction and projects of merit.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

