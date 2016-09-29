Ultra-Broadband Forum 2016 Paves the Way Towards A Better Connected World

(firmenpresse) - FRANKFURT, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Ultra-Broadband Forum 2016 officially opened today in Frankfurt, Germany. With the theme of "UBB 2020, Towards A Better Connected World," the forum is focusing on three hot topics, including "Broadband Network Development," "Video Industry" and "Business Innovation in the Cloud Era" and attracted over 600 industry elites, technology experts, opinion leaders and partners to exchange their viewpoints on the development trend of ultra-broadband industry and the new business opportunities for telecom operators.

An intelligent world is forming and the need for ultra-broadband networks is growing at an unprecedented pace. There are currently 350 deployed Gigabit network projects across the globe, and it is now well accepted that the ultra-broadband network is going to be the cornerstone of the intelligent world.

Houlin Zhao, Co-Vice Chair of the Broadband Commission, ITU Secretary-General, said in his opening speech: "I firmly believe that the ultra-broadband networks as well as relevant services and applications are going to provide numerous unprecedented opportunities in the field of healthcare, education, employment, transportation, agriculture, trade and governmental services, and greatly promote the growth of the global economy. In the 21st century, broadband networks surely will become an indispensable infrastructure like roads, railways, drinking-water and electricity supply networks."

In order to support the ultra-broadband industry development to accommodate the intelligent world, Huawei continues to drive the development of ultra-broadband technology, and to optimize its ultra-broadband strategy so as to support telecom operators' current and future business needs.

Huawei believes that video services are the most important business opportunity for telecom operators today. Eric Xu, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Rotating CEO, Huawei, said: "Telecoms who are doing well in video have embraced it as a strategic core offering for boosting ARPU, subscriber base, and overall broadband business. For them, video is far more than a value-added service." At the forum, Huawei executives and technology experts articulate Huawei's video strategy which is designed to enable operators to position video services as their basic business and eventually achieve business success in video industry.

Looking forward, Huawei believes that the industry's digital transformation is another strategic opportunity for operators. Operators should rethink their positioning and business scope in both B2C, B2B as well as IoT markets. As enterprise customers require integrated ICT services which can provide the "R.O.A.D.S" experience instead of basic communications services, operators need to cloudify and transform themselves into cloud service providers, and only then will they be able to meet enterprise customers' ever-growing demand for digitalization.

Ryan Ding, Executive Director and President of Products & Solutions, Huawei, said that, "Customers' needs for Gigaband have been growing exponentially. The ultra-broadband network is going to be the cornerstone of the intelligent world. While the ultra-broadband forum is in its third year, Huawei, as the core initiator of it, firmly believes that the ultra-broadband network is going to enable customers' business success across the globe. With the efforts of all parties, we will surely co-create a healthy and sustainable eco system of ultra-broadband industry."

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

