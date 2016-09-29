Media Advisory: Technical Briefing on Bill C-25

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada officials will provide a technical briefing by teleconference for media tomorrow on Bill C-25, An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Canada Cooperatives Act, the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act and the Competition Act.

To register for the teleconference, please contact ISED Media Relations at the number below.

Contacts:

Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





