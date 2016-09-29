Media Advisory: Technical Briefing on Bill C-25

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada officials will provide a technical briefing by teleconference for media tomorrow on Bill C-25, An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Canada Cooperatives Act, the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act and the Competition Act.
To register for the teleconference, please contact ISED Media Relations at the number below.
Contacts:
Philip Proulx
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development
343-291-2500
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and
Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.