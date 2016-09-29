GearWrench(R) Extends Locking Impact Extension Line

New, Longer Tools Provide Exceptional Reach and Access

(firmenpresse) - SPARKS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- GearWrench®, an innovative hand tool brand known for tools that deliver speed, strength, and access to automotive technicians, today announced the expansion of its Locking Impact Extension line with six new longer extensions. Now available nationwide in two sizes, 3/8" drive and 1/2" drive, the Long Locking Impact Extensions feature a pull collar locking mechanism, ensuring technicians can reach confined bolts and fasteners while retaining control.

The following Long Locking Impact Extensions are now available:

SKU 84436N: 3/8" Drive Long Locking Impact Extension 18"

SKU 84437N: 3/8" Drive Long Locking Impact Extension 24"

SKU 84438N: 3/8" Drive Long Locking Impact Extension 33"

SKU 84651N: 1/2" Drive Long Locking Impact Extension 18"

SKU 84652N: 1/2" Drive Long Locking Impact Extension 24"

SKU 84653N: 1/2" Drive Long Locking Impact Extension 31"

"The new Long Locking Impact Extensions solve a problem that technicians often face," said Jim Stewart, product manager for GearWrench. "When putting an impact socket on distant fasteners in tight spaces, these extensions provide the security of knowing the socket will not come off and need to be retrieved."

The Long Locking Impact Extensions, made from impact grade Chrome Molybdenum Alloy Steel (Cr-Mo), have a Manganese Phosphate coating that provides superior corrosion resistance. The extensions also have a pin hole and O-ring groove, so they can be used with a pin and O-ring retention system to securely lock the extension to the impact wrench.

All GearWrench Impact Extensions meet or exceed ASME specifications, are covered by the GearWrench lifetime warranty, and are made to provide hard-working technicians with famous GearWrench quality and value.

For more information, please visit .

GearWrench® is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Since the launch of the original patented five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GearWrench brand has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. Millions of GearWrench products have been "Professionally Tested" throughout the world.

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Apex markets its portfolio of diverse products under its own brand names in addition to being the principal manufacturer for several key private label products for certain retailers for many years.

Image Available:

Media Contact:



Stephanie Shaw

RoseComm®

201-656-7178





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3062178



PressRelease by

Apex Tool Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 21:17

Language: English

News-ID 497999

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Apex Tool Group

Stadt: SPARKS, MD





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease