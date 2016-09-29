Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Toronto on Thursday September 29, 2016. A total of 33,965,341 common shares, representing 50.80% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.

By a vote by way of show of hands, all six directors of the Company were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of approving the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan and the continuation thereunder of all outstanding options granted pursuant to the Company's previous option plan.

Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Jacquelyn Humphrey

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.





For more information:

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

647-499-6748





More information:

http://https://www.goldmoney.com/



PressRelease by

Goldmoney Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/29/2016 - 23:16

Language: English

News-ID 498004

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Goldmoney Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease