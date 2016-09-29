       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ID: 498004
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Toronto on Thursday September 29, 2016. A total of 33,965,341 common shares, representing 50.80% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.

By a vote by way of show of hands, all six directors of the Company were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of approving the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan and the continuation thereunder of all outstanding options granted pursuant to the Company's previous option plan.

Contacts:
Media and Investor Relations inquiries:
Jacquelyn Humphrey
Director of Global Communications
Goldmoney Inc.


For more information:
Josh Crumb
Chief Strategy Officer
Goldmoney Inc.
647-499-6748



More information:
http://https://www.goldmoney.com/



Keywords (optional):

goldmoney-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/29/2016 - 23:16
Language: English
News-ID 498004
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Goldmoney Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 51

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.722
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 141


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z