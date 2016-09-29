Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Toronto on Thursday September 29, 2016. A total of 33,965,341 common shares, representing 50.80% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.
By a vote by way of show of hands, all six directors of the Company were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of approving the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan and the continuation thereunder of all outstanding options granted pursuant to the Company's previous option plan.
Contacts:
Media and Investor Relations inquiries:
Jacquelyn Humphrey
Director of Global Communications
Goldmoney Inc.
For more information:
Josh Crumb
Chief Strategy Officer
Goldmoney Inc.
647-499-6748
More information:
http://https://www.goldmoney.com/
Date: 09/29/2016 - 23:16
Language: English
News-ID 498004
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Goldmoney Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 51
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.722
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|141
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.