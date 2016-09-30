       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Reolink Releases ADK8-20B4 Alarm System for 24/7 Protection

Reolink, a top rated home and business security solutions provider, today introduces its brand-new ADK8-20B4 alarm system, to help creating a smarter home and a higher level of security.

(firmenpresse) - Hong Kong, China - Reolink, a top rated home and business security solutions provider, today introduces its brand-new ADK8-20B4 alarm system, to help creating a smarter home and a higher level of security.

As a unique all-in-one DIY smart security alarm system, ADK8-20B4 includes a 8-channel HD-TVI/AHD DVR with a built-in 1TB HDD, HD-TVI video cameras, Door/Window Sensors, PIR Sensors, Key Fob Remote Controls.

With the smart human motion detection by its PIR movement sensors, and an intelligent break-in check in doors and windows, Reolink ADK8-20B4 alarm system kit makes the ideal 24/7 comprehensive protection, without false alarms. A complete DIY style, with no subscription and monitoring fees, guarantees an easy setup and saves a large sum of money.

Features

- Enables a 24/7 reliable recording or alarm activated recording
- Captures 1080p HD and real-time videos
- Automatically detects if the door/window is open or close (4CM induction gap)
- Detects human movement smartly and trigger alarms by objects reaches human temperature
- Enables users to turn on/off alarm easily and change the alarm mode
- Meets the demands of a broad range of temperatures and conditions with waterproof design
- Enables customers to view home/business with all devices locally and remotely anywhere and anytime
- Sends you real time alarms via e-mails and push notifications

Along with other Reolink home security cameras and systems, ADK8-20B4 alarm system is aiming to ensuring both home and business owners a long peace of mind.

Availability

Reolink introduces ADK8-20B4 smart alarm system for $399, available on Reolink online shop and Amazon store.

About Reolink

Reolink, the world leader in HD security camera systems, is striving to enable a smarter and safer world for home and business owners. The Plug and Play technology brings great convenience for DIY users. Its cameras and NVR allow customers to monitor everything happens at home, offices and other places, through PC, Mac and mobile devices. Reolink aims at providing the finest security products for customers.



For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com , or connect on Facebook , and Twitter

Contact
Amanda Li, PR manager
Reolink Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.
Email: pr(at)reolink.com



