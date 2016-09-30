Fleetwood Architect Celebrates 20 Years Of Architectural Practice And Building Design

Watkins Architect Ltd., an architectural company based in Pennsylvania, recently celebrated its 20th birthday in the architecture and building design industry.

(firmenpresse) - Watkins Architect Ltd., is a customer-oriented architectural firm founded in 1995 by John C. Watkins. Since its inception, the company has expanded its operations past its home state and is now registered as an architect in more than ten other U.S. states and one Canadian state.



Watkins Architect was founded over two decades ago by a professional architect in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania. Since it was established, the company has emphasized the importance of cultivating positive client relationships through the provision of excellent architectural services in its areas of operation. This business approach has earned the firm a solid reputation in the architectural and building design industry and it has enjoyed tremendous growth and expansion in all its business operations. To enhance its architectural practice and consolidate its industry standing, the company merged with Synergetics Architects of Reading, Pennsylvania in 2012. According to the companys website, the merger brought together two teams that "combine many years of experience, a variety of skill sets and a wide range of resources and services."



Watkins Architect offers a wide range of architectural and building design services including interior design, land development planning, and site/facility evaluation, planning, and implementation services. The company is backed by a highly trained and dedicated team of LEED accredited professionals that is detail-oriented and capable of meeting the unique service needs of different types of clients. The company's employees have International Code Council (ICC) and Uniform Construction Code (UCC) certifications in the following professional capacities: Building Code Official, Building Inspector, Building Plans Examiner, Commercial Building Inspector, and Commercial Energy Inspector among many others.



The company has an impressive portfolio that features many prominent companies and organizations spanning a variety of niches. Some of its salient clients include automotive dealerships like the Piazza Honda and Steve Moyer Subaru, motorcycle dealerships like the Harley-Davidson dealerships and showrooms, giant industrial companies like the Knoll Lubin and the MISCO manufacturing facilities, and medical/institutional organizations like the Progressive Vision Institute and the Reading Hospital & Medical Center among many others.





Before being hired by any of these clients, Watkins Architect bids against other local, reputable companies; thereby observing fair and ethical business standards.



Watkins Architect has a vibrant green architectural program that focuses on LEED (Leadership by Environmental and Energy Design) and sustainability. The company is a member of the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and an Energy Star partner. In addition to the aforementioned services, the firm also provides LEED architectural services and building designs in new and existing buildings, commercial interiors, and LEED recertifications. As an Energy Star partner, the firm assists in the certification of buildings for the Energy Star. More info can be found at http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/sustainability.asp



Watkins Architect has extended its regional reach past its home state to earn architectural licensing in more than ten other states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington DC, and the Canadian state of Ontario. Due to its exemplary business practices, the company has won many prestigious architectural and building design awards including 8 awards from the Home Builders Association, the Architecture Creative Achievement Award from Penn State University, and the MINDCO & Avery Award Certificate of Achievement and Award in Business. As an industry leader, Watkins Architect is a member of many professional architectural and building design organizations including the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the International Code Council (ICC), the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), and an affiliate member of the Pennsylvania Association of Code Officials among many others. Considering that the company is only 20 years old, its achievements are remarkable and display their dedication and integrity.



Contact:

John C. Watkins

Watkins Architect Ltd.

Address: 29 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522, United States

Phone: 610-944-5536

Email: yourteam(at)watkinsarchitect.com

Website: http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/





More information:

http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/



PressRelease by

Watkins Architect Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 06:05

Language: English

News-ID 498009

Character count: 4754

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Watkins Architect Ltd.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease