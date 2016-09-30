Giyani Gold Retains BlackX Management for European Investor Relations

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Giyani Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9)(JSE: GIY) ("Giyani") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of BlackX Management GmbH to provide investor relations and communications services for European markets. BlackX has gained extensive market experience with proven success within the resource sector over the past 10 years.

The engagement of BlackX marks the initiation of Giyani's investor awareness efforts as Giyani looks to generate growth in the raw materials mining sector. The primary goal is to expand the company's exposure to retail and institutional investors. BlackX will initially be engaged for a period of six months in duration. Giyani Gold is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol KT9.

Duane Parnham, chairman of Giyani Gold, commented: "Past experience has shown us the benefits of providing an effective European promotional strategy in particular having firsthand experience working with BlackX and their European investors. I believe Europe is a very strategic jurisdiction for Giyani as we move forward."

Marc Reinemuth, CEO of BlackX, comments: "BlackX is pleased to be working with Giyani Gold and to introduce the company throughout the European financial community. We also see this as an opportunity for Giyani to continue building a diverse shareholder base."

Giyani will compensate BlackX at a fee of 20,000.00 Euros per quarter beginning the 30th of September, 2016.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Gold Corp.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Giyani Gold Corp.

Scott Breard

289 837 0066

