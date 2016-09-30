Branding and promotion made easy for optic fiber technicians

Syopteks custom fiber optic tool kit making waves

(firmenpresse) - China - Internationally renowned Chinese company Syopteks new product the custom fiber optic tool kit is a must have for any optic fiber technician. Not only does it help them serve their customers better and hereby accrue goodwill, the fact that this tool kit affords he chance to indulge in some branding makes it all the more attractive.



For most technicians their fiber optic tools define how effectively they serve their customers. If they are not to lose their customers after their first contract concludes and want to make their client stay for them a long time they would do well to invest in Sypotek tools like fiber cleaver ( http://www.syoptek.com/fiber-optic-tools-fiber-cleaver-fiber-optic-scribe-cid-5_14.html ) and Fiber Optic Stripper . In fact they could choose from Sypoteks vast range of handy tools including basic ones like pliers, splicers, scissors, tweezers, wrenches etc., and the sophisticated hi tech ones like fiber optic splicing toolkits, fiber optic cleaning and inspection kits, basic fiber cleaning kits, fast connector termination kits and so on.



In particular the custom fiber termination kit and a few other specialist kits are a great platform for brand advocacy. These can carry any manner of messaging including logo, brand name and even contact details, making them a great way of enhancing ones brand value. Both large organizations with a large number of employees and small set ups can use it with equal felicity.



The CEO and Managing Director of Syoptek:  In the intensely competitive optic fiber cable industry, ones ability to do well depends upon what one brings to the table and how well one is able to market oneself, our custom optic fiber tool kits help our clients with both. It is not surprising therefore for our products to be extremely popular with industry professionals.



Going forward Sypotek is committed to constantly add to its already formidable range of products tailor made to serve the needs of the optic fiber industry. In an industry where success is dependent upon forging a long term mutually beneficial relationship with ones clients, fiber optic technicians know that in Syoptek they have an old friend and ally that will help them in their task.





The fact that Syoptek products can double up as vehicles of promotion takes their usefulness to a whole new level. It goes without saying that these products are way ahead of the products of the closest competitors both in terms of their usefulness and popularity. This is borne out by the glowing testimonials that the company receives from its many satisfied customers on a daily basis.



