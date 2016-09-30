Drivepersonnel.co.uk Transport and Logistics specialist has been taken over by local experts in the haulage industry

Drive Personnel operate from offices in Eastleigh, Hampshire. They are experts in Transport and logistics supplying drivers to the haulage industry throughout Southampton and neighbouring areas.

(firmenpresse) - Eastleigh, UK - Drivepersonnel.co.uk started 12 years ago with the objective to provide a quality and reliable service to the haulage industry throughout Southampton. Since starting their reputation has grown year on year.



In December 2015 Drive Personnel was bought from the founders by local recruitment expert Chris Bryant and his business partner Simon Pritchard adding it to their Fair Oak Group. Chris and Simon have a proven track record of growing businesses in the haulage industry to their full potential. Their goals are simple, to grow Drive Personnel to allow them to work with more local companies, while maintaining the Drive Personnel ethos of quality first that their existing customers and drivers have come to expect.



Brief History of Chris Bryant Managing Director of Drive Personnel



Chris has worked in and around driver recruitment and logistics for 30 years, the majority of which was spent with the second biggest temporary recruiter worldwide and the market leader in driver recruitment in the UK. Chris joined as a Consultant in the Southampton branch and worked in every role between, ending up as Managing Director of the driving division. Following that Chris started up the temporary and permanent staffing arm of a driver training business before moving on to work with a serial recruitment entrepreneur to start up a temporary driving business. Prior to founding Fair Oak Group, Chris most recent role saw him head up another temporary driving business, which he joined five years after start-up by the owner founders and grew the business from £8M turnover to £50M turnover.



Brief History of Simon Pritchard Finance Director of Drive Personnel



Simon is a Chartered Accountant with 15 years of board level experience as a Finance Director of a number of businesses across multiple sectors. Prior to founding Fair Oak Group he was Finance Director of a £50m turnover national driving agency. Simon holds a Transport Managers CPC in Road Haulage.





Simon has been a Finance Director in businesses ranging from a biotechnology start-up to a global £500m+ turnover group. He has extensive and wide ranging hands-on experience covering all aspects of finance including fund raising, cash-flow planning and management, financial management and reporting and commercial finance support (pricing, margin analysis and business case support). Simon also has extensive experience of M&A activity, legal including commercial contract negotiation, property, tax and IT.



Since Chris and Simon have taken over at Drive Personnel they have expanded the office at Deer Park Industrial Estate to accommodate the expansion plans for Drive Personnel. Drive Personnel currently has a team of six employees that are involved in the day to day management of their drivers and clients needs. The daily management is overseen by Fred Green who has recently been appointed to Operations Director from his previous role of Operations Manager. Fred is a familiar face to the drivers and clients of Drive Personal after working for the company for the past ten years. Fred is responsible for overseeing the management of Drive Personnel and has recently recruited a new Planner, Lauren Foster. Lauren has built up her knowledge of the haulage industry while completing an apprenticeship with a large transport specialist based in Southampton. The management team at Drive Personnel believe that Laurens experience working for a large Transport Specialist will benefit their clients and Drivers as she grows into her new role.



Fred Green is focused on the quality that Drive Personnel supply to their clients and ensuring that these standards are consistent from all drivers new and old. He knows that providing a quality service to the local business community will be a huge factor in the growth of Drive Personnel and that consistently delivering a quality service will increase the job opportunities for all drivers on his team.



Throughout their business lives Chris and Simon have always looked for ways to help and support local charities and community projects. They understand the importance that small businesses can have on the longevity of local charities and clubs. With many of their drivers and clients living locally with their familys they feel it is important to give back and support various projects across Southampton. You can see the most recent donations and sponsorships from Drive Personnel on the news section of the website www.drivepersonnel.co.uk



For more information and latest vacancies, visit www.drivepersonnel.co.uk



Contact:

Simon Pritchard

Company Name: Drive Personnel Ltd

Phone: 02380695600





More information:

http://www.drivepersonnel.co.uk



PressRelease by

Drive Personnel Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 07:25

Language: English

News-ID 498014

Character count: 5010

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Drive Personnel Ltd



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease