Continued growth and success for Manchester based Events Company, Words To Glow Light Up Letters

With a very busy summer season coming to a close, Words To Glow Light Up Letters has witnessed a steady growth in sales and demand for their products and service.

Now boasting a small fleet of fully branded delivery vehicles and the addition of newly appointed staff to the successful team, the company is ideally positioned to take on increased bookings and requests for their popular range of light up letters for hire. Bookings for the busy festive period are now being taken and available dates are filling up fast.



Keen to develop the corporate arm of the hire business, Caroline McAvoy, Company Director & Founder of Words To Glow is delighted with the recent growth in corporate sales:



Our business has enjoyed a hugely successful summer season and the continued success and growth of Words To Glow is something I am incredibly proud of. I am extremely excited for the future of the company as we bring on new members of staff to add to the existing team.



Having to date worked with city centre venues such as Manchester 235 Casino, Marriott Manchester, The Castlefield Rooms, Worsley Marriott Country House and companies including the BBC, The Event Emporium, PPL Events, Ninth Events, Table Linen Company, Fresh-Milk.net, SoundBoxed, Off Limits and Tamzyn Angela Events to name a few, Words To Glow is attracting continued business to business partnerships and encouraging preferred supplier status.



Based in the heart of Manchester in the North West, Words To Glow Light Up Letters & Venue Decor specialise in creating beautiful and bespoke LED wooden signs for any occasion. Our large collection of handmade wedding & event prop hire provides the perfect backdrop and romantic lighting for your special day. Hire our fabulous 4ft x 2ft illuminated letters to add that sparkle to your wedding day or occasion. With every letter of the alphabet and numbers too, with our led letters you can spell anything you desire the only limit is your imagination! From our ever popular LOVE letters to MR & MRS, DANCE, PARTY or even your initials, our letter lights can be ordered to your specification.





Included in the product range are a selection of smaller table top letters to accompany our larger range. For example, our table top MR & MRS and THE can also be hired in conjunction with a couples new married surname for further individuality and choice in our lighting and event prop hire.



Words To Glow supplies light up letters for hire across the North West of England and beyond. As well as supplying popular city centre venues in Manchester and Liverpool, our hires have previously included venues from areas such as Blackburn and Bolton, Sheffield, Leeds and Cheshire, Birmingham and Leicester to the South.



Caroline McAvoy, Director

Words to Glow Light up Letters & Venue Decor

Tel: 07854 152 209

Address: 55 Victoria Crescent, Eccles, Manchester, England, M30 9AN, Manchester, United Kingdom

Twitter: (at)wordstoglow

Facebook: www.facebook.com/words2glow

Web: www.wordstoglow.co.uk





http://www.wordstoglow.co.uk



Date: 09/30/2016

Language: English

News-ID 498015

Character count: 3434

