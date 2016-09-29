Golar LNG Partners L.P. Board Changes

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that
Doug Arnell has stepped down from the Partnership's board of directors. Mr.
Arnell is however continuing in his role as a senior advisor to Golar LNG
Limited ("Golar") in connection with the leadership of Golar's commercial
activities. Effective today, the Partnership's General Partner has appointed
Mr. Andrew Whalley, an existing director, to replace Mr. Arnell as one of the
General Partner's three appointed directors. As a result of this appointment,
Mr. Whalley, who was previously an elected director, will now serve as one of
the General Partner's three appointed directors.
The Partnership is pleased to announce that with effect from today Mr. Jeremy
Kramer has been appointed by the remaining elected directors to fill the vacancy
created as a result of Mr. Whalley's appointment as an appointed director. Mr.
Kramer will also serve on the Partnership's conflicts committee.
Mr. Kramer has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman for the last
18 years (1998-2016), managing equity portfolios primarily for high net worth
clients. Prior to that, Mr. Kramer worked at Alliance Capital from 1994 to
1998, first as a Securities Analyst following several industries, including
railroads, truckers, air freight and industrial conglomerates and then as a
Portfolio Manager focused on small and mid-cap equity securities. He also
managed a closed-end fund, the Alliance Global Environment Fund. Mr. Kramer
worked at Neuberger Berman from 1988 to 1994 as a Securities Analyst following
several industries, including railroads, conglomerates and environmental
services. Mr. Kramer graduated from Harvard University Graduate School of
Business in 1988 with an MBA. He graduated with a BA from Connecticut College
in 1983.
Hamilton, Bermuda
September 29, 2016
