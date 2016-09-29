Golar LNG Partners L.P. Board Changes

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that

Doug Arnell has stepped down from the Partnership's board of directors. Mr.

Arnell is however continuing in his role as a senior advisor to Golar LNG

Limited ("Golar") in connection with the leadership of Golar's commercial

activities. Effective today, the Partnership's General Partner has appointed

Mr. Andrew Whalley, an existing director, to replace Mr. Arnell as one of the

General Partner's three appointed directors. As a result of this appointment,

Mr. Whalley, who was previously an elected director, will now serve as one of

the General Partner's three appointed directors.



The Partnership is pleased to announce that with effect from today Mr. Jeremy

Kramer has been appointed by the remaining elected directors to fill the vacancy

created as a result of Mr. Whalley's appointment as an appointed director. Mr.

Kramer will also serve on the Partnership's conflicts committee.



Mr. Kramer has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman for the last

18 years (1998-2016), managing equity portfolios primarily for high net worth

clients. Prior to that, Mr. Kramer worked at Alliance Capital from 1994 to

1998, first as a Securities Analyst following several industries, including

railroads, truckers, air freight and industrial conglomerates and then as a

Portfolio Manager focused on small and mid-cap equity securities. He also

managed a closed-end fund, the Alliance Global Environment Fund. Mr. Kramer

worked at Neuberger Berman from 1988 to 1994 as a Securities Analyst following

several industries, including railroads, conglomerates and environmental

services. Mr. Kramer graduated from Harvard University Graduate School of

Business in 1988 with an MBA. He graduated with a BA from Connecticut College



in 1983.



