Prothena Outlines Phase 2 Development Strategy for PRX003

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc

(Nasdaq:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the

discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies,

will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss

its Phase 2 clinical development strategy in psoriatic arthritis for PRX003, an

antibody that targets the cellular adhesion molecule CD146, which is expressed

on the surface of Th17 cells.



"We are excited to highlight development plans for PRX003, an antibody designed

to block pro-inflammatory Th17 cells from infiltrating into tissue and releasing

multiple cytokines that contribute to inflammatory disease pathology," stated

Gene Kinney, PhD, Prothena's Chief Operating Officer. "Based on the biology of

psoriatic arthritis and the novel proposed mechanism of PRX003, we believe this

approach has the potential to offer an improved therapeutic option for patients

suffering from this disease."



Pro-inflammatory Th17 Cells and PRX003 Potential Mechanisms of Action



Pro-inflammatory Th17 cells release multiple cytokines that contribute to

inflammatory disease pathology, including IL-17, TNF-alpha, IL-6, IFNgamma, IL-

22, and CCL20 (Liuzzo, et. al., European Heart Journal, 2013; Mohan et. al.,

American Journal of Pathology, July 2012).



PRX003 was designed to target CD146, a cell adhesion molecule also known as

melanoma cell adhesion molecule (MCAM), which is expressed on the surface of

Th17 cells. CD146 facilitates Th17 cell migration from circulation into tissue,

a necessary step required to initiate and/or perpetuate an inflammatory disease

process. Prothena discovered that laminin alpha4 is the endothelial binding

partner for CD146, and this binding is necessary to facilitate the migration of



Th17 cells from circulation into tissue.



PRX003 is designed to occupy CD146, leading to downregulation which sequesters

pro-inflammatory Th17 cells in the bloodstream, preventing their migration into

tissue. PRX003 may also induce the demargination of Th17 cells that are already

adherent to blood vessels or tissue.



Planned PRX003 Phase 2 Development Strategy



Prothena plans to advance a Phase 2 clinical study of PRX003 for the treatment

of psoriatic arthritis, a Th17-mediated disease where multiple cytokines

contribute to pathology.



Psoriatic arthritis is a potentially debilitating disease characterized by pain,

stiffness and swelling in the joints and surrounding ligaments and tendons.

According to the National Psoriais Foundation, as many as 45 percent of patients

with psoriatic arthritis are dissatisfied with their current treatment

(Armstrong AW, et. al., JAMA, 2013). There is an unmet need for more effective

and tolerable therapies in this patient population.



In patients with psoriatic arthritis, there are significantly more CD146

expressing T cells at the site of inflammation than in the peripheral blood,

suggesting a role for CD146 - expressed on the surface of Th17 cells - in the

migration of pathogenic cells into joints (Raychaudhuri, et. al., poster

presentation at 2105 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting, abstract #982). Due to its

proposed upstream mechanism of action, PRX003 is expected to block the release

of multiple Th17 related cytokines that are known to contribute to psoriatic

arthritis pathology including IL-17, TNF-alpha, IL-6, IFNgamma, IL-22, and

CCL20.



Prothena is conducting a Phase 1b double-blind, placebo controlled, multiple

ascending dose, proof-of-biology study in approximately 56 patients with

psoriasis. This study is evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics,

immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamics, and will also evaluate the Psoriasis Area

and Severity Index (PASI) following treatment with PRX003 as a means to assess

proof-of-biology.



Should the interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 1b multiple ascending dose

proof-of-biology study in patients with psoriasis meet certain pre-specified

criteria, Prothena will begin preparation for a Phase 2 study in patients with

psoriatic arthritis. The interim analysis is expected by mid-2017.



Conference Call and Webcast Details



Prothena will host a webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its plans

for Phase 2 development of PRX003. To access the conference call via dial-in,

please dial (877) 887-5215 (U.S. toll free) or (315) 625-3069 (international)

five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID number

83102616. A replay of the webcast and call will be available for at least 90

days via dial-in at (855) 859-2056 (U.S. toll free) or (404) 537-3406

(international), Conference ID Number 83102616.



About PRX003



PRX003 is a monoclonal antibody being developed for the potential treatment of

Th17-mediated inflammatory diseases where multiple cytokines contribute to

pathology. PRX003 is designed to occupy and downregulate CD146, also known as

melanoma cell adhesion molecule (MCAM), a cell adhesion molecule expressed on

the surface of Th17 cells, sequestering cells that secrete disease-causing

cytokines in the bloodstream and preventing their migration into tissues. As

CD146-expressing Th17 cells appear to be disproportionately involved in

propagation of inflammation, targeting the T cell, rather than any individual

cytokine, may provide a highly specific way to impact multiple pathogenic

processes, while leaving the vast majority of immune cells intact. In a

randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose Phase 1

clinical study in healthy volunteers, PRX003 was found to be safe and well

tolerated, and demonstrated greater than 95 percent neutralization of CD146 at

saturating drug exposures. Prothena's plans for a Phase 2 study of PRX003 in

psoriatic arthritis will be based on certain pre-specified criteria being met in

an interim analysis of an ongoing Phase 1b proof-of-biology study in patients

with psoriasis. For more information about Prothena's ongoing proof-of-biology

Phase 1b clinical study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis please

visit www.clinicaltrials.govand search identifier NCT02630901.



About Psoriatic Arthritis



Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic and progressive inflammatory autoimmune disease

characterized by pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints and surrounding

ligaments and tendons. Psoriatic arthritis impacts as many as 1 million people

in the US, EU5, and Japan (Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Coverage - 2013

Datamonitor report). According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, nearly one

in four people with psoriasis may have undiagnosed psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriatic arthritis can be disabling and cause irreversible joint damage if left

untreated.



About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company

seeking to fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases with its

clinical pipeline of novel therapeutic antibodies. Fueled by its deep scientific

understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding and cell

adhesion - the root causes of many serious or currently untreatable amyloid and

inflammatory diseases - Prothena is establishing a fully integrated research,

development and commercial focus and has advanced several drug candidates into

clinical studies while pursuing discovery of additional novel therapies. Our

pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a number of potential

indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other

related synucleinopathies (PRX002), inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis

and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003), and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). For more

information, please visit the company's website at www.prothena.com.



Forward-looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate

to, among other things, the potential of PRX003 to offer an improved therapeutic

option for patients suffering from psoriatic arthritis; the design and proposed

mechanisms of action of PRX003; whether PRX003 blocks infiltration of Th17 cells

into tissue and sequesters them in the circulation, and induces demargination of

Th17 cells; the potential for our Phase 1b study of PRX003 to provide proof-of-

biology; the timing of announcing interim results of the Phase 1b study of

PRX003; and our contemplated Phase 2 development strategy and clinical study of

PRX003 in psoriatic arthritis. These statements are based on estimates,

projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual

results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown

risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks,

uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our

Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC) on February 25, 2016 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q

filed with the SEC. Prothena undertakes no obligation to update publicly any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or changes in Prothena's expectations.



