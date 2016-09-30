Songa Offshore - Update on strike on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Reference is made to the ongoing conflict between the employers' organization

Norsk Olje og Gass and the union IE Industry og Energi where various groups of

oil service workers are on strike. Songa Offshore is not represented by Norsk

Olje and Gass and as such not directly part of the conflict. The Company is,

however, impacted as a number of its rigs have been taken out of operations when

Statoil's operations have been affected by the strike.



The status for the operating Songa Offshore rigs is currently:



* Songa Endurance is out of operations and on Force Majeure rate since 22

September



* Songa Equinox is out of operations and on Force Majeure rate since 26

September



* Songa Enabler is out of operations and on Force Majeure rate since 27

September



* Songa Encourage is in operation but expected to be impacted by the conflict

in the first half of October



* Songa Delta is currently not expected to be impacted by the conflict





As a consequence of the rigs going out of operations, Songa Offshore is reducing

offshore manning to the Safety Crew Level and 65 offshore employees have to date

received notice of temporarily dismissal, with another 365 planned, in total

430 employees. This excludes any potential effects from Songa Encourage

operations.





30 September 2016

Limassol, Cyprus



Questions should be directed to:

Bjørnar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.





Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.songaoffshore.no



PressRelease by

Songa Offshore SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 498020

Character count: 2163

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Songa Offshore SE

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease