Songa Offshore - Update on strike on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

Reference is made to the ongoing conflict between the employers' organization
Norsk Olje og Gass and the union IE Industry og Energi where various groups of
oil service workers are on strike. Songa Offshore is not represented by Norsk
Olje and Gass and as such not directly part of the conflict. The Company is,
however, impacted as a number of its rigs have been taken out of operations when
Statoil's operations have been affected by the strike.
The status for the operating Songa Offshore rigs is currently:
* Songa Endurance is out of operations and on Force Majeure rate since 22
September
* Songa Equinox is out of operations and on Force Majeure rate since 26
September
* Songa Enabler is out of operations and on Force Majeure rate since 27
September
* Songa Encourage is in operation but expected to be impacted by the conflict
in the first half of October
* Songa Delta is currently not expected to be impacted by the conflict
As a consequence of the rigs going out of operations, Songa Offshore is reducing
offshore manning to the Safety Crew Level and 65 offshore employees have to date
received notice of temporarily dismissal, with another 365 planned, in total
430 employees. This excludes any potential effects from Songa Encourage
operations.
30 September 2016
Limassol, Cyprus
Questions should be directed to:
Bjørnar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire
Date: 09/30/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 498020
Character count: 2163
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Songa Offshore SE
Stadt: Oslo
