(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, September 30(th), 2016
Coface welcomes Fitch's decision to affirm its AA- rating
Fitch Ratings issued, on September 29(th) 2016, a press release on Coface in
which the agency affirms the Group's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA-', Outlook Stable.
Fitch highlights that this affirmation reflects Coface's "strong business
profile and geographical diversification in credit- insurance and its solid
capital position".
Reiterating its view on Coface's risk profile, considered "adequate", Fitch
underlined that the Group "benefits from (..) flexibility to adjust the terms
and conditions of its policies and largely focuses on the short-tail business."
This affirmation follows the launch of Coface's new 3-year strategic plan Fit to
Win.
In this context, "Fitch expects that Coface maintains a good underwriting
performance over the cycle, resulting from the group's stricter underwriting
guidelines and focus on profitability versus growth".
CONTACTS
MEDIA ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Monica COULL Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 25 01 T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
monica.coull(at)coface.com thomas.jacquet(at)coface.com
Maria KRELLENSTEIN Cécile COMBEAU
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 16 29 T. +33 (0)1 49 02 18 03
maria.krellenstein(at)coface.com cecile.combeau(at)coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2016
November 3(rd) 2016: publication of 9M-2016 results
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as Coface SA's integral regulatory information, can
be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors
About Coface
The Coface Group, a worldwide leader in credit insurance, offers companies
around the globe solutions to
protect them against the risk of financial default of their clients, both on the
domestic market and for export. In
2015, the Group, supported by its 4,500 staff, posted a consolidated turnover of
?1.490 billion. Present directly
or indirectly in 100 countries, it secures transactions of 40,000 companies in
more than 200 countries. Each
quarter, Coface publishes its assessments of country risk for 160 countries,
based on its unique knowledge of
companies' payment behaviour and on the expertise of its 660 underwriters and
credit analysts located close to
clients and their debtors.
In France, Coface manages export public guarantees on behalf of the French
State.
www.coface.com
Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment A
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA
