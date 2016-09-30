Coface welcomes Fitch's decision to affirm its AA- rating

Paris, September 30(th), 2016







Fitch Ratings issued, on September 29(th) 2016, a press release on Coface in

which the agency affirms the Group's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating

at 'AA-', Outlook Stable.



Fitch highlights that this affirmation reflects Coface's "strong business

profile and geographical diversification in credit- insurance and its solid

capital position".



Reiterating its view on Coface's risk profile, considered "adequate", Fitch

underlined that the Group "benefits from (..) flexibility to adjust the terms

and conditions of its policies and largely focuses on the short-tail business."



This affirmation follows the launch of Coface's new 3-year strategic plan Fit to

Win.



In this context, "Fitch expects that Coface maintains a good underwriting

performance over the cycle, resulting from the group's stricter underwriting

guidelines and focus on profitability versus growth".







About Coface



The Coface Group, a worldwide leader in credit insurance, offers companies

around the globe solutions to

protect them against the risk of financial default of their clients, both on the

domestic market and for export. In

2015, the Group, supported by its 4,500 staff, posted a consolidated turnover of

?1.490 billion. Present directly

or indirectly in 100 countries, it secures transactions of 40,000 companies in

more than 200 countries. Each

quarter, Coface publishes its assessments of country risk for 160 countries,

based on its unique knowledge of

companies' payment behaviour and on the expertise of its 660 underwriters and

credit analysts located close to

clients and their debtors.

In France, Coface manages export public guarantees on behalf of the French

State.

www.coface.com



Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment A

ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA















