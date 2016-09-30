(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
September 30, 2016 at 08:30 (CET +1)
Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of
12 750 Nokia shares were subscribed for between August 30 and September
26, 2016. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 7 500 shares and EUR
2.35 per share for 5 250 shares. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR
27 937.50, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and,
consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.
The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date
September 30, 2016. The shares will commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki (NOKIA)
together with other Nokia shares as of October 3, 2016 and are expected to
commence trading on Euronext Paris (NOKIA) as of October 4, 2016. Euronext Paris
will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of
the new shares.
The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade
Register is 5 835 686 512 shares.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.
Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company
is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are
increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.
With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,
Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,
governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and
the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
More information:
http://company.nokia.com
