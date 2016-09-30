Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

September 30, 2016 at 08:30 (CET +1)



Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation



Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of

12 750 Nokia shares were subscribed for between August 30 and September

26, 2016. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 7 500 shares and EUR

2.35 per share for 5 250 shares. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR

27 937.50, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and,

consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.



The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date

September 30, 2016. The shares will commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki (NOKIA)

together with other Nokia shares as of October 3, 2016 and are expected to

commence trading on Euronext Paris (NOKIA) as of October 4, 2016. Euronext Paris

will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of

the new shares.



The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade

Register is 5 835 686 512 shares.



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. www.nokia.com



Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 498022

Character count: 2404

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease