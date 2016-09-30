Esperite (ESP) leads international consortium for clinical translation of extracellular vesicles use in various therapies

Esperite (ESP) leads international consortium for clinical translation of

extracellular vesicles use in various therapies







Extracellular vesicles (EVs) disruptive technology targets unmet needs in

neuroinflammatory diseases at lower costs than allogenic stem cell therapies.



Esperite's business unit The Cell Factory develops EVs-based therapeutics in

treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy in children jointly with Bambino Gesù

Children's Hospital, Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research and the

Women's and Children's Health Department of the University of Padua.







Zutphen, The Netherlands - 30 September 2016



Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite") sponsors an international consortium

of the leading teams in paediatric regenerative medicine to bring extracellular

vesicles (EVs) technology to the clinic with niche applications in treatment of

severe neuro-inflammatory diseases. Its first project focuses on EVs application

in untreatable-yet acute and chronic drug-resistant epilepsy in children. The

consortium will also investigate EVs and exosomes characteristics, potency, and

a mode of action and will further improve the EVs production processes.



Led by Professor Federico Vigevano at Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital with Dr

Alessandra Fierabracci providing her expertise in Immunology and Dr. Annamaria

Vezzani at Mario Negri Institute, pre-clinical tests of mesenchymal stem cells

(MSC)-derived EVs are underway to confirm the safety and efficacy already

demonstrated in multiple in vitro and in vivo models. This project will enable

the first-in-man use of MSC-derived EVs and exosomes in treatment of drug-

resistant epilepsy in children. The project follows a long-term collaboration

between the Children's Hospital and the Esperite group initiated and liaised by



Professor Stefano Grossi, Esperite's Scientific Director in Italy.



In parallel, Esperite's regenerative medicine division, The Cell Factory, in

partnership with Professor Maurizio Muraca's team at University of Padua, are

better characterising EVs to establish clinical grade standards for production,

purification, quantification, bio-distribution and molecular characterisation of

new EV-based therapeutics.



Professor Muraca has also agreed to join the Scientific Board of The Cell

Factory to support EVs products development and clinical translation. Professor

Muraca has extensive and long-term experience in immunology, EVs and MSCs

research, and the expertise in regulations of advanced therapies use in clinic.



The Cell Factory produces ultra-pure EVs and exosomes according to GLP/GMP

guidelines, using proprietary technology for expansion of MSC in fully defined

media with no use of animal-derived components at any stage. Stem cells

expansion is performed in the most efficient and scalable 3D culture systems

using microcarrier beads. The Cell Factory's proprietary closed cell culture

system produces high purity EVs and exosomes using pharmaceutical-quality

sequential filtration system for EVs extraction and purification. The system can

be easily scaled up improving significantly EVs production costs, footprint and

process scalability. EVs products can be manufactured with this technology at

least 10x more efficiently and cheaper when comparing to MSC equivalent.



The consortium will investigate the anti-inflammatory and anti-epileptic effect

of the "off-the-shelf" EVs derived from non-HLA-matched MSC lines. The

advantages of using EVs in treatment of acute and chronic epilepsy are product

stability and low production costs providing the "off-the-shelf" drug for

immediate and repeated non-invasive application. In a broader perspective, the

positive results of using immunosuppressive EVs in a central nervous system

would open up a possibility of immediate intervention in acute diseases in

neurology such as stroke, traumatic brain, spinal cord injury, newborn hypoxic

ischemia and many others.



Diseases of central nervous system are among most devastating for patients and

their relatives. Neurological disorders are generating a significant additional

cost related to hospitalisation, rehabilitation, often eliminate the patients

and their relatives from a job market. CDC estimated that annual costs related

to epilepsy exceeds 15 billion USD in the United States alone with 50 million

patients worldwide (WHO). Cost related to brain stroke in the United States is

estimated to 34 billion USD per year (CDC), with 15 million new patients

worldwide each year (WHO). Cumulative cost related to traumatic brain injury

(TBI) and spinal cost injury in the United States is over 80 billion USD per

year (CDC and AANS), with up to 0.5 million new incidents of spinal cord injury

and 10 million of TBI per year (WHO). Most of these diseases have no effective

therapy yet. It is expected that EVs products will be effective in the niche

indications of above-mentioned conditions preventing neuroinflammatory-related

damage of central nervous system. Moreover, EVs will be able to target an acute

diseases i.e. TBI, brain stroke, spinal cord injury, more effectively when

comparing to allogenic MSCs, due to the EV's stability and easier administration

at shorter time what is critical for successful therapy. The latter would

additionally expand a potential market of EVs products beyond the competitive

allogenic MSCs products.



Epilepsy is one of the most common brain diseases affecting about 1 in 100

children under 17-year old according to CDC. Epilepsy carries significant

detrimental effects on the quality of life and can lead to a secondary brain

damage. The disease can have different aetiology, including stroke, brain

trauma, and neuro-inflammation. Severity of the seizures is variable and the

antiepileptic drugs are effective only in about 2/3 of the patients.







About the consortium partners:



Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesú OPBG (Rome, Italy) is the largest paediatric

Hospital and research center in Europe, providing over 1.550.000 healthcare

services each year to children and adolescents from all over the world. OPBG

pursues excellency in health care through advanced research and clinical

activities, while improving processes to exploit the progress of biomedical

science. The Hospital's clinical activities run side by side with its scientific

research, aiming at constantly improving and innovating diagnostic and

therapeutic procedures. OPBG's Research Laboratories are located in a 5,000 sqm

research facility, fully equipped with high-tech systems, supporting genomics,

metagenomics, metabolomics, proteomics, microarray technology, cytogenetic and

FISH applications, cytofluorimetry and cell sorting, cell and molecular biology.

Within the Research Laboratories the team led by the Immunologist Dr Alessandra

Fierabracci has established potency assays for evaluating the immunomodulatory

activity of MSC-derived exosomes in vitro.



The IRCCS-Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche "Mario Negri" (www.marionegri.it)

in Milan, Italy is a non-profit biomedical research institute. The Institute's

constant research areas include cardiovascular, psychiatric and neurological

diseases, and tumours. Over the years, in line with technical advances, research

has spread into the fields of environment and health, kidney diseases, organ

transplantation, and rare diseases,



The Institute works regularly with various associations, hospital groups with

different specialties, general practitioners, and nurses, setting up nation-wide

cooperation networks. Underlying all this is basic research in pharmacokinetics,

pharmacology, immunology, cell biology, genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics;

it organizes controlled randomized clinical trials, studies on cohorts of

elderly people, systemic reviews and meta-analyses.



Dr Annamaria Vezzani is Head of the Laboratory Experimental Neurology, Dept of

Neuroscience, and she will be contributing to the project by sharing her long

standing expertise with animal models of epilepsy and neuroinflammation to test

the therapeutic anticonvulsive potential of extracellular vesicles and provide

proof-of-concept evidence for clinical applications.



The department of Woman's and Child's Heath of the University of Padua is a 269-

bed tertiary paediatric academic care centre, serving the entire North East

region of Italy, devoted to provide excellence in patient's care, teaching and

research, also including a ten-store research building. It is one of the eleven

fully recognised Italian Children's Hospitals.



The University of Padova was founded in 1222. It includes 32 Departments, 1

University Hospital, 1 Veterinary Hospital, 1 Experimental Farm, 1 School of

Excellence. It counts 61,000 Students and 12,000 Graduates per year.



ESPERITE Group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading

international company in regenerative and predictive medicine established in

2000.



The Cell Factory is a biotech platform-based business unit of ESPERITE Group.

The Cell Factory led by Dr. Marcin Jurga develops highest quality therapeutic

tools for affordable regenerative medicine.



To learn more about ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frederic

Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir(at)esperite.com or visit the websites at

www.esperite.com and www.genoma.com.









http://hugin.info/143308/R/2045670/764265.pdf







