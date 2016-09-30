Ken Daignault Joins Imagin Medical’s Board of Directors



Imagin Medical is the developer of the ultrasensitive i/Blue Imaging System that will establish a new standard of care for urologists in detecting bladder cancer through endoscopes.



Vancouver, B.C. and Boston, MA, September 29, 2016 - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart Stock Exchanges: DPD2) (the Company) announced today that Ken Daignault has joined Imagins Board of Directors.



With almost 30 years experience in the medical device field, with an emphasis in urology, Mr. Daignault will be welcomed as a valued member of the Board of Directors. He has held senior level management positions in major medical device companies, most recently with Boston Scientific as Director of R&D, Urology. He has also held positions at Kendall Healthcare (now Covidien) and CR Bard, one of the worlds largest urology companies. Ken has been involved in all aspects of the medical device business, from product development and the design of protocols and procedures for bench and animal pre-clinical testing, to building long-term strategies for multiple-product portfolios at various stages of development. Ken has strong relationships within the urology field and with key medical institutions, as well as a track record of bringing products from concept through successful product launch.



Im excited to have Ken join our Board at this stage of the Companys development, said Jim Hutchens, Imagin President and CEO. His extensive practical experience in the medical device field is a perfect match for Imagins market focus.



About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagins initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:



Jim Hutchens,



President & CEO



For further information, contact:

Bill Galine, Investor Relations

Telephone: (775) 737-3292

Email: billgaline(at)gmail.com



890 West Pender Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6C 1J9

778-998-5000



133 Hampshire Road

Wellesley, MA, 02481, USA

617-571-6006

www.imaginmedical.com



Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect managements current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







