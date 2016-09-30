VTS Extends Global Partnership Network With Qube Global Software Integration

VTS Localises Platform to UK and European Markets as Qube Global Software Becomes International Partner

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- , the industry's leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced its partnership with Qube Global Software, a leading supplier of property and facilities management software. As a result, VTS bolsters its commitment to the UK and European markets by tailoring the platform to local nuances, so customers can see the financial impact of critical asset management decisions on a single screen.

"For landlords and agents to truly unlock the benefits of VTS in the UK and Europe, our platform must cater to the specific local needs of landlords and agents in the area. Localisation has been our top priority while serving these markets," said Ryan Masiello, CRO, VTS. "Our partnership with Qube Global Software illustrates the resources that we're willing to use to ensure VTS is the right fit for our UK and European customers."

Qube Global Software has spent the last 40 years helping thousands of clients manage their property portfolios, from small investors to global corporations.

"Providing a best-of-breed, end-to-end system within the commercial real estate technology industry will greatly benefit our mutual clients," said Paul Manning, Executive Sales Director at Qube Global Software. "By entering into a partnership with VTS, our customers can take advantage of VTS' platform and still use their trusted data sources to be more efficient and empower their decisions."

VTS first expanded to the UK in late 2015 and established its London European headquarters in January 2016. The European market has been the fastest growing market to date for the company and has experienced a 12x growth rate since opening the local office. VTS now serves some of the top firms in the region. Founded in 2012, VTS is the most well-funded company in commercial real estate technology, with a total of $84M in capital and more than 3 billion square feet of property managed on its platform. This includes 17,600 buildings and 13,000 real estate investors and agents around the world.

"The global demand for a single platform that streamlines workflow and helps asset managers, agents and landlords close transactions faster is driving record growth for VTS in the UK," said Grant Wood, head of global solutions and alliances, VTS. "Within a year of our expansion to the UK, there are already more than 60 million square feet of UK commercial real estate managed on VTS. By partnering with Qube Global Software, we're allowing our rapidly growing UK customer-base to seamlessly feed their data systems directly into the VTS platform."

The integration between VTS and Qube Global Software is now live. For more information, visit .

VTS is the world's leading asset management and leasing platform built to provide real-time portfolio analytics to the top landlords and brokerage firms in the world. VTS allows agents and landlords to manage deal activity, identify trends and quantify portfolio performance from their desktop or mobile device. With 3 billion square feet under management, VTS is the driving force behind the industry's shift towards real-time data and is quickly becoming the market standard. For more information, visit .

Qube Global Software is a leading supplier of property and facilities management software throughout the world. Over the last 40 years it has helped thousands of clients, ranging from small investors through to global corporations, manage every aspect of their property portfolios. Its products can bring increased revenue and efficiency, reduced costs and full access to vital information for every sector of the property industry.

Visit:





More information:

http://vts.com



PressRelease by

VTS

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 498026

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VTS

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease