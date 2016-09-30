Boatmo.com Offers Special Dealer Packages and Programs for New and Used Boat Dealers

Boatmo.com, an online boat listing and broker dealer directory that works as a common platform for boat and yacht buyers, sellers and dealers based in Charleston, South Carolina, now offers special dealer packages and programs for broker/dealers.

(firmenpresse) - Boatmo.com, an online directory eager to strengthen their partnerships with registered brokers and dealers in all US markets, now offers special dealer packages and programs for boat dealers in regional or national areas who engage in the selling and buying of boats of all possible types, builders and manufacturers. Boatmo.com boat listing directory creators and administrators told the press that they are now offering free boat listing, which allows their registered sellers to enlist their boats for free and sell them faster.



Sellers do not have to go through the labyrinthine process of contacting potential buyers through dealers as our integrated network ensures that the sellers can sell their boats and yachts in a zero-hassle manner. Also, free listing means more savings per boat for our sellers, said an executive from Boatmo.com during a press conference.



He also informed that Boatmo.com has now advanced features and functions that help the boat sellers and buyers find their listings easily. For boat sellers, Boatmo.com serves as a free-to-use directory which they can use for listing their boats for 30 days free to new members. On the other hand, potential buyers can use the map search and location search features to find boats, yachts and personal watercraft nearby. The executive added that the dealer-special packages have drawn in many new dealers, which has again made it a highly useful portal for both sellers and buyers of boats.



Ours is a phone and tablet ready boat directory, said Fred Zimwalt, the marketing director of the boat listing directory thats home office is in the area of Charleston. We intend to keep the process of buying and selling boats simple as theres nothing really worse than complicating this simple process for the laypeople. People who sell and buy boats using our online directory are not always highly conversant with the technical aspects of using a search engine. We, therefore, have started using such a simple algorithm that it will work for all, added Fred.





Fred also informed the press that new dealers now have to fill up a small form to avail all the benefits of the special packages designed for them.



About the Company



Boatmo.com is an online boat listing and dealer/broker directory.



