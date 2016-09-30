Randgold Resources Limited: Total Voting Rights

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Randgold Resources Limited (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

- Randgold Resources announces that in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, its issued share capital consists of 93 793 759 ordinary shares of $0.05 each.

Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of Randgold Resources. In addition, 61 694 ordinary shares are currently held on trust and do not confer voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 93 732 065.

The above figure can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Randgold Resources under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

