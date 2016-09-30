Wine Tours Reveal the Vine Behind Europe's Finest Wines

Discover the single vine responsible for almost all of the world's fine wines on a wine tour of the winemaking regions of France.

(firmenpresse) - With so many different varieties of grape, cultivation methods, and terroir, it can sometimes feel hard to master the language of wine to a point where you feel truly secure on the subject. One phrase, which often comes up in wine tours as we glide past the rows of beautiful vineyards stretching across the landscape, is vitis vinifera.



Literally meaning the common grape vine, vitis vinifera is the species of vine responsible for more than 99 per cent of the worlds wine. The reason many of us may not be familiar with the term is that when we talk about wine, we more usually refer to the specific variety of vitis vinifera.



This single species is thought to have as many as 10,000 varieties, including many famous wine-producing vines such as the Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc and Shiraz. It is these variety names, and the grapes they produce, with which we have become more familiar when talking about wine.



History



Native to the Mediterranean, central Europe and southwest Asia, the vitis vinifera has been part of the human story throughout history. Amazingly, there is evidence of humans eating vitis vinifera grapes dating back to the Neolithic period and of cultivation of vines as far back as 6000 BC.



While experts still argue about the exact moment when humans discovered how to turn grapes into wine, the discovery of a 7,000-year-old wine storage jar in Iran and references to wine in Ancient Greek literature indicate the importance of wine in ancient cultures.



Touring Europes Vineyards



One of the best ways today to take in the dramatic impact the cultivation of this vine has had on winemaking in Europe is to take one of the wine tours offered on our cruising itineraries. Glide along the canals of Burgundy, Languedoc-Roussillon, Bordeaux or along the Route des Vins dAlsace and youll witness the sprawling landscape of vitis vinifera vineyards.



Explore the range of different grape varieties, both red and white, which come from this single grape species in a selection of wine tastings. Try the wines of Burgundy, the Vouvrays and Touraines of the Loire Valley and the Rieslings of the Alsace, and youll be tasting the fruit of the vitis vinifera.





A wine appreciation cruise is a perfect way to become more familiar with the wines of a region and the grapes which give them their unique, distinct flavour. And with an expert on hand to talk you through every moment of the winemaking and tasting process, youll come home feeling like a true connoisseur.





http://www.gobarging.com/wine-tours



Paul Newman is the Marketing and E-Systems Executive for European Waterways, the UK's most respected provider of all-inclusive, luxury barge holidays. Offering holidays to France and other great destinations, itineraries include wine tours and other cultural and themed activities.



