Bombardier Wins Fleet Maintenance Contract Extension From UK Operator CrossCountry Trains

- Fleet maintenance contract extended for three years - Bombardier has supported the CrossCountry Voyager fleet since it first entered passenger service

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has signed a three year extension to its current Train Service Agreement (TSA) with Arriva CrossCountry Trains (XC), extending service until October 2019. The contract covers full maintenance services for XC's fleet of 57 Voyager and Super Voyager trainsets, based out of Bombardier's Central Rivers maintenance facility. The scope also includes the transfer and conversion of two Super Voyager cars. Previously operated by Virgin Trains, these cars will be reconfigured to create an additional 58th unit for CrossCountry.

This TSA contract is valued at approximately GBP 232 million GBP ($302 million US, 269 million euro).

Ian Hyde, Head of Fleet & Engineering at CrossCountry, said, "This new contract to continue operating CrossCountry for a further three years is great news for our customers and staff. We now look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Bombardier that has contributed so much in delivering such reliable trains for our customers' journeys.

Matt Byrne, Head of Services at Bombardier Transportation said, "We're delighted that our industry partners CrossCountry Trains chose Bombardier for the continued provision of fleet maintenance services that form such a core part of their franchise service. We've worked hard to enhance the performance of the Voyager fleet and we look forward to continuing those improvements in the future through our ongoing collaborative relationship with XC.

Bombardier has provided maintenance support for the Voyager trains (which were manufactured by Bombardier) for over 15 years, since they first entered passenger operation on Cross Country services. A key factor in the fleet's performance - recognised by winning a prestigious UK rail industry fleet reliability performance award for several years in a row - is the use of Bombardier's Automatic Vehicle Inspection System (AVI System), which coupled with enhanced real-time data transmission via BOMBARDIER ORBITA asset management system, delivers improved safety, performance and efficiency.

The AVI System is an integrated technology that uses a range of cameras and sensors to analyse and monitor a vehicle's condition. Housed in a dedicated structure around and under the tracks, the AVI System helps reduce component usage and maintenance interventions while increasing asset utilisation. This innovative system can also automatically generate maintenance work orders, provide advanced notification of component wear and even trigger safety alerts - all without the intervention of inspection technicians.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

Bombardier, ORBITA and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

