Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Promote New Adult Bingo Game 'BLACKOUT'

A Kickstarter campaign has officially been launched for garnering widespread support and financial backing to promote BLACKOUT, an adult themed, Bingo styled party game.

(firmenpresse) - Charleston, SC - A Kickstarter campaign has officially been launched for garnering widespread support and financial backing to promote BLACKOUT, an adult themed, Bingo styled party game.

Aimed towards college students, yet playable for all over age 21, BLACKOUT is an adult version of the ever popular board game of chance Bingo. Born from late night shift work at a chain restaurant & bar, the co-founders of BLACKOUT developed the game from their nightly efforts to boost alcohol sales by playing alcohol bingo. We met Bingo, got him drunk, and turned him into a man. Now he's your party host and he doesn't mess around. This is BLACKOUT! Said project and Blackout co-creator James Bardsley.

BLACKOUT plays like standard Bingo but utilizes 104 unique numbered cards instead of numbered balls. There are two types of cards included in the game. When a player draws from the deck, they can either pull an action card or a drinking card. If the drawn number is on a players board they must complete the challenge written on the card in order to mark off your space. Challenges vary wildly from the simple Take A Shot to favorites such as the dreaded Slap Off with the loser having to take a drink to numb the pain of defeat. In addition to normal game play, the game creators attempted to incorporate the craziest dares you never did as a child.

In order to mark off a spot on the Bingo board, players must complete whatever is written on the pulled card.

Players can play regular style Bingo by completing 5 squares in a row, or Blackout style by completing every square on the board.

We have taken Bingo and joined it with alcohol and consequences, says co-creator Alex Hirt. We have our production lined up, our shipping staff is ready to fulfill orders, all we need is [Kickstarter] support.

Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $25 or more will receive a copy of the game BLACKOUT, while those who pledge $45 or more will receive two copies of the game. Proceeds raised from the Kickstarter campaign will be used for production, marketing and shipping of the board game.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 24, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2d7PTI8

Contact:
Alex Hirt
Phone: 843-471-8894
Email: Blackoutthegame(at)gmail.com

Contact:
James Bardsley
Phone: 843-364-8911
Email: Blackoutthegame(at)gmail.com



Date: 09/30/2016 - 11:15
Language: English
News-ID 498038
Character count: 3013
More PressReleases in Business News




